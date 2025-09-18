Silverstone's retro PC FLP02 case launches for $220 — throw-back 5.25-inch expansion bays meet modern 360mm radiator support

Initially presented at Computex 2025, Silverstone has launched its new FLP02 (SST-FLP02), a retro-inspired PC case designed to house modern hardware components. The FLP02 is the second old-school-looking case introduced by Silverstone, following the successful FLP01.

Silverstone manufactures the FLP02 using steel and plastic, and it is finished with the characteristic beige color reminiscent of the good old days. The case dimensions are 9.13 x 19.45 x 18.58 inches (232 x 494 x 472mm), a moderate size by today's standards. With a weight of 21.6 pounds (9.79 kg), the FLP02 is not overly heavy, allowing it to be conveniently placed on a desk, which is an appropriate location for display purposes.

The FLP02 accommodates mini-ATX, microATX, ATX, and SSI-CEB motherboards. Considering the dimensions of the FLP02, a mini-ATX motherboard may appear disproportionate within the case; however, individual preferences vary. The FLP02 is equipped with a total of seven expansion slots, with an additional two slots available should you choose to install the graphics card in a vertical orientation.

Regarding the dimensions of graphics cards, the maximum length is 15.2 inches (386 mm) when the front 3.5-inch/2.5-inch combo bay drive cage is not installed, and 11 inches (279 mm) when it is installed. In terms of width, the maximum is 7.4 inches (188 mm) without the GPU brace, and 6 inches with it installed. Consequently, even large graphics cards such as the GeForce RTX 5090 are compatible with the FLP02 case. The case accepts power supplies with a length of up to 9.8 inches (250mm), so even monstrous power supplies, such as Corsair's 3,000W unit, can fit easily into the FLP02.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Silverstone) (Image credit: Silverstone) (Image credit: Silverstone) (Image credit: Silverstone)

The FLP02 provides a variety of cooling options. The case comes with two front 120mm fan mounts and one rear fan mount accommodating either a 120mm or 140mm fan. Silverstone supplies three black cooling fans with the FLP02. The top fan mounts offer greater flexibility, allowing for configurations of either three 120mm fans, two 140mm fans, or two 160mm fans. Regarding radiator support, 120mm and 140mm radiators are compatible at the front, while the top accommodates radiators ranging from 120mm to 360mm in size.

If you prefer air cooling, the FLP02 has you covered as well. The case measures 9.13 inches wide, with clearance space for CPU air coolers up to a maximum height of 7.2 inches (182mm). You'll have no issues slipping something like a Noctua NH-D15 G2 or a Jiushark JF15K in the FLP02.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Silverstone) (Image credit: Silverstone) (Image credit: Silverstone) (Image credit: Silverstone)

The FLP02 features three external 5.25-inch expansion bays, which are suitable for optical drives, fan controllers, USB hubs, or hot-swap bays. Regarding storage options, it provides one 3.5-inch bay and one 2.5-inch bay, each capable of housing up to two drives of their respective sizes. Additionally, there is a third bay that supports either two 3.5-inch or two 2.5-inch drives.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The front panel of the FLP02 houses a flickable power switch, a reset button, and a turbo button. There's even a special key lock that prevents accidental actuations on the power and reset buttons. Silverstone has incorporated a fan controller on the FLP02, where you can connect up to eight PWM fans. The turbo button essentially cranks these fans up to full speed. There's a cable that connects to one of your motherboard's PWM fan headers, allowing you to fine-tune the fans.

As for indicators, you'll find a green power LED, an orange turbo LED, a red hard drive activity LED, and a large digital display that shows the duty cycle for the fans that are connected to the fan controller. Front I/O ports include one USB Type-C port, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, and a combo 3.5mm audio port.

The FLP02 will launch in the U.S. market with a $220 MSRP in the fourth quarter of the year.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!