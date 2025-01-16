Retro PC case flaunts floppy disk-style bay cover — Silverstone FLP01 will sell for around $130

Cases, cooling, and power specialist Silverstone has uploaded the official product pages and manual for the upcoming FLP01 chassis. This beige desktop caught our eye last year as it seems perfect for sneaky sleeper PC builds – facilitating the easy DIYing of outwardly antiquated systems packed cutting edge internals.

Now we have all the official info, we can see that Silverstone's FLP01 beige PC case is rather flexible, with decent max compatibility figures, well-thought-out cooling, and even features USB-C on the front panel (hidden by a faux floppy door).

The FLP01 is quite stout for a desktop of yesteryear, sized roughly similar to three large pizza boxes stacked together. However, this 440 x 362 x 170mm (17.32 x 14.25 x 6.69-inches) and 27.08 liters beige box makes good use of this space to fit up to an SSI CEB or more common ATX standard motherboard, up to a 309mm GPU (and 133mm tall), up to a 170mm ATX standard PSU, up to a 138mm tall CPU cooler, seven expansion slots, and more.

Retro fans might also appreciate that behind the upper faux 5.25-inch floppy door you can fit an optical disk drive, or any other 5.25-inch device. Should you not need such a device, Silverstone's universal drive cage design is compatible with 3.5, and 2.5-inch storage devices, too. While we are on this front-panel topic, Silverstone has placed a USB Type-C, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, and a combo audio jack behind the lower door.

Older PCs that looked like the FLP01 weren't built for masses of fans and/or radiators. While some may consider the FLP01 to have ample air cooling options, it would be interesting to test some of today's most powerful components in this case. Silverstone has prepared twin 80mm fan spots at the rear, twin 120mm fan spots to the right (one fan included), and the option for a single 120mm or 80mm fan to the left of the desktop.

We checked the Silverstone FLP01 manual and it shows that to gain access to the system internals the top cover slides back and off after the removal of a pair of rear screws. You'd probably then want to take out the flexible ODD and storage bay bracket, the structural crossbar, and pop off the front cover to give you plenty of room to build into.

Previously, Japanese tech media stated that the Silverstone FLP01 would hit retail in Q1 2025 and would be priced at a sum roughly equivalent to US$130.

Interest in this case outside of Japan might have inspired Silverstone to make this a worldwide product, and we are happy to report that the official FLP01 Retrofitted HTPC chassis product pages are in English on the firm's global site.