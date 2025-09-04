Windows 11 August 2025 security update is causing unintended UAC prompts to appear for non-admin users — some apps are crashing

Windows 11's latest security update can wreak some havoc, but there are workarounds.

Microsoft's latest August 2025 security update is wreaking havoc on non-admin users across several versions of Windows 10 and 11, preventing app installations from occurring in certain cases. Microsoft states that the August security update, meant to protect users from a privilege escalation vulnerability, is now causing unexpected UAC prompts to occur for non-admin users.

The security vulnerability that started this whole mess is CVE-2025-50173. This elevation of privilege vulnerability specifically exploits weak authentication capabilities in the Windows Installer, allowing attackers to elevate user privileges locally.

Aaron Klotz
Aaron Klotz
Contributing Writer

Aaron Klotz is a contributing writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering news related to computer hardware such as CPUs, and graphics cards.

20 Comments Comment from the forums
  • TechieTwo
    Another day in the Windows abuse world. Their code is so poor they can't even update it without user issues. They'll raise the price to make it all "better"... :frowning:
  • salgado18
    Maybe they should employ more AI coders to fix the errors introduced by their current AI coders...

    Seriously, Windows wasn't that critically bugged before this AI trend.
  • johnnycanadian
    Exactly why are the majority of users still employing Windows? I can understand it for some very specific CAD/Analysis tools, but Linux or MacOS are far superior environments for the vast majority of people. Gaming, maybe? However I cannot imagine a game so good that it would convince me to reload that mess of user tracking, data collection and malware on any system.
  • JeffreyP55
    The plethora of software is a huge reason why Windows is still popular. Linux is still a niche OS. Most people want simplicity, ease of use. I am not a gamer, but love building fast PC's as another hobby of mine.
  • USAFRet
    The majority of people buy a new PC and use what OS comes with it.
    Windows.

    Most people do not build and install whatever OS they want.
    And even of those that do build their own, Windows is the usual. Games, etc.
  • JamesJones44
    Gotta love a security path that is so problematic Microsoft recommends pushing all your security concerns aside and just run all your apps as administrator... Fixed!
  • JamesJones44
    Because most people after a certain age can't stand the thought of change. They know Windows, they know it sucks, but they don't have to learn something new!
  • Alvar "Miles" Udell
    People who run unprivelaged accounts on their personal computers for security reasons will have to deal with prompts anyway, and people who run unprivelaged accounts on work computers SHOULD have to deal with IT anyway when it comes to installing or changing things as part of proper security protocol.

    Most people on their personal PCs though are going to be running administrator Microsoft accounts and not local unprivelaged accounts, so this is unlikely to affect a large number of users.
  • Alvar "Miles" Udell
    Most people will also scream bloody murder about Microsoft and how Linux is better and they can't believe people still use Windows, yet run only Windows on their computers.
  • USAFRet
    I invite you to do a poll here.
    What OS do you use, and why?

    This community here is far geekier than the majority of computer users.
