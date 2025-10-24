Enjoy next-level gaming with this Ryzen 7 9800X3D, RTX 5070 Ti gaming PC for under $1,900 — save $400 off the list price

The CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Gaming Desktop (SLC7700WST), usually priced at $2,299.99, is now available for $1,899. It's always exciting to build your gaming PC from scratch, but sometimes, buying a prebuilt makes more sense because you can save money, and that's precisely what the Gamer Supreme from CyberPowerPC offers.

The Gamer Supreme really hits all the marks you'd look for in a top-tier gaming PC. The Ryzen 7 9800X3D is truly a powerhouse for gaming, and pairing it with a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti ensures a fantastic gaming experience without bottlenecks. With 32GB of DDR5-6000 memory, you can enjoy the latest AAA games. There is room for expansion, too, so you can upgrade the memory capacity later. Meanwhile, the 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD offers plenty of speed and space for all your favorite games.

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D offers unmatched gaming performance, making it one of the best CPUs for gaming enthusiasts. Plus, with its Zen 5 cores, it's great for both gaming and work, offering a versatile, powerful experience.

The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is also one of the best graphics cards around, offering smooth gaming experiences from 1080p (1920 x 1080) to stunning 4K (3840 x 2160). As a Blackwell-based card, it also lets you enjoy Nvidia's latest innovative technologies, like DLSS 4 with Multi-Frame Generation and Reflex 2, enhancing your gaming adventures.