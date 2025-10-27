Save a massive $1500 on this powerful pre-built gaming rig with top-notch components, including an RTX 5080 and 9800X3D — Gigabyte's Aorus Supreme 5 gaming desktop is reduced to $2499.99

If you want to avoid the strain of hunting down all the individual hardware and software components for a massively powerful new gaming rig, then opting for a pre-built gaming PC is probably the best answer for you. When first released, these gaming desktops are usually overpriced to the max, with humongous markups in price. Now that graphics cards are returning to MSRP levels or below, and both the most popular CPUs and GPUs are in stock and available to purchase, the price of these prebuilt gaming PCs has had to drop to remain competitive.

At Newegg, you can get your hands on Gigabyte's Aorus Supreme 5 desktop gaming PC for $2,499.99. A hefty sum, but considering it's usually priced at $3,999.99, it's a very decent discount. The Gigabyte Nvidia RTX 5080 graphics card alone accounts for $1,199.99 of the price, with the most popular gaming CPU, AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D, taking up another $449.98. Therefore, for just those two powerful components, the cost is $1,649.87, leaving $850.12 for the remainder of the hardware build.

Inside the Gigabyte Aorus Supreme 5 is a swathe of top-notch components, many of which are Gigabyte-branded hardware. Inside the Gigabyte Design Lab case is the aforementioned RTX 5080 GPU with 16GB of VRAM, a 9800X3D processor, a Gigabyte Aorus X870E motherboard, 64GB of RAM, a 2TB Gigabyte Aorus Gen 5 14000 SSD, a 1000W Aorus power supply, and an Aorus AIO liquid CPU cooler with a 360mm radiator.

Save 38% ($1,500) Gigabyte Aorus Supreme 5: was $3,999.99 now $2,499.99 at Newegg The Aorus Supreme 5 from Gigabyte uses Gigabyte's own components to build a powerful gaming rig capable of ripping high frame rates out of the very latest game titles. Inside the custom case is an RTX 5080 GPU, Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU, 2TB Gen 5 SSD, 64GB of DDR5 RAM, 1000W PSU (ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 ready), and an Aorus X870E motherboard.

The Nvidia RTX 5080 is the second most powerful Blackwell architecture GPU currently on the market. Beating out the rest of the competition on the majority of game titles, bar its big brothers, the RTX 5090 and RTX 4090. With meagre generational gains over the previous RTX 4080 and 4080 Super, the RTX 5080 launched without much praise, but was still snapped up because of the rarity of graphics cards in general and stock issues. The RTX 5080 can make the most out of Nvidia's latest software features like DLSS 4, and now that the early driver issues have been resolved, this card is the best you can get, unless you want to pay double for the RTX 5090 upgrade.