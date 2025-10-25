Get nearly $600 off on this RTX 5090 gaming PC blowout sale — a high-end gaming setup featuring a Core Ultra 9 285K CPU, 64GB RAM, and a 2TB SSD

Still rocking that old Core i7 machine with your trusty GeForce GTX 1080 Ti? Dreading the inevitable Windows 11 update? Why don't you skip the update altogether and grab a whole new machine? You can move to both Windows 11 and the fastest gaming graphics card on the planet at the same time by snatching up this absolutely killer deal on a Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 10, currently available for just $3,399 after using the BLOWOUT50 coupon code at checkout.

This machine packs in the absolute fastest desktop processor that Intel makes, along with one of the best graphics cards ever created. It has an arguably excessive amount of memory and comes with a 2TB NVMe SSD in one of its four M.2 sockets. With a 360-mm liquid cooler, you won't have to worry about CPU temperatures, and the extra fans will keep the rest of the machine cranking along. At the same time, you grind out ranks in Battlefield 6, League of Legends, or whatever your electronic entertainment of choice happens to be.

Some folks might sneer at the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K CPU in this system, since it doesn't deliver the kind of massive, triple-digit frame rates in CPU-limited games that the best CPUs for gaming do. However, it's plenty fast enough to push the GeForce RTX 5090 into the over-100-FPS range, and you'll want to be enabling all those fancy graphics effects that are going to shift the load onto the GPU anyway, aren't you?

The Core Ultra 9 285K has world-beating productivity performance and radically improved efficiency over the previous-generation Raptor Lake parts, so it's not going to hold you back unless you're seeking to score some five-hundred FPS in your favorite eSports title.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The estimated value for this machine is $5,199, according to Lenovo. The list price is $3,989. However, with our promo code, you can cut the price even further, down to $3,399. Notably, this price is impossible to beat with DIY components, in large part due to the recent spike in memory prices; our best effort to match this machine came to around $3,900.

In other words, if you were considering a GeForce RTX 5090 desktop, this is one of the most economical ways to reach that level of GPU performance. Plus, unlike a DIY machine, Lenovo offers a year of mail-in warranty service on the whole box. Head on over to Lenovo's site and make sure to replace the "BLAST5OFF5090" code with "BLOWOUT50" for the bigger discount.

