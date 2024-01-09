Nvidia axes RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4080 to pave the way Super variants, reduces RTX 4070 MSRP to $549

The new RTX 40 Super series graphics cards have been officially announced and the the RTX 4070 Super, RTX 4070 Ti Super and the RTX 4080 Super will soon be available for purchase. That means Nvidia will be putting some iterations of the RTX 40 non-super graphics cards on the chopping block.



The RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4080 will be discontinued, according to Hardwareluxx editor Andreas Schilling, to make room for the new cards from either a performance or pricing angle.

Additionally, Nvidia will reduce the RTX 4070's MSRP to $549 with the GeForce RTX 4070 Super is now carrying the $599 MSRP. The RTX 4070 Ti Super and the RTX 4080 Super were announced with an MSRP of $799 and $999.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Updated MSRP List for RTX 40 Series GPUs GeForce RTX 4070 US $549 Row 0 - Cell 2 GeForce RTX 4070 Super US $599 Row 1 - Cell 2 GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super US $799 Replaces RTX 4070 Ti GeForce RTX 4080 Super US $999 Replaces RTX 4080

Out With the Not-so-Old and in With the New!

The RTX 4070 Ti was launched on January 6, 2023, making a pretty short-lived graphics card. The production of these GPUs must have stopped at an earlier date with some regional locations likely to have a few remaining stocks from certain AIB partners. We can't tell how many RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4080 GPUs are available in certain markets so it's up to regional distributors to evaluate its pricing. At this point, we can only speculate the reason why RTX 4070 is not included in the end-of-life process. It's possible. that there's a much larger inventory. The RTX 4070 was made available in April 2023. It will be trickier to sell those EOL graphics with the RX 7800 XT, RX 7900 XT and the 7900 XTX's offerings available easily in the market.

Existing and near-future owners of these EOL RTX 40 series graphics cards will still get driver support.

With the announcement of the RTX 4070 Super, RTX 4070 Ti Super and the RTX 4080 Super, it's a matter of time before the reviews of all the RTX Super series are out. Based on the performance, availability and pricing, we might see an updated top 12 graphics card offerings throughout 2024 once the reviews are out.