Asus publishes GeForce RTX 5090 prices: $3,099 for range-topping model

Asus has published the list of its GeForce RTX 5080 and GeForce RTX 5090 products on Reddit, which launched today and then sold out immediately afterward. As is typical for the company, Asus has a huge product family — four GeForce RTX 5080 and four GeForce RTX 5090 models — targeting different users. The lineup extends from base models with pseudo-MSRP pricing up to liquid cooled cards with healthy factory overclocks. Asus's range-topping ROG Astral LC GeForce RTX 5090 OC Edition targets the latter and will retail for a whopping $3,099.99.



Asus's RTX 5080 graphics cards will include Prime, TUF gaming, and ROG Astral editions — and a ProArt model at a later date — while the GeForce RTX 5090 family will consist of TUF Gaming and ROG Astral offerings (RIP, Strix). The 'lowest' trims are the Prime RTX 5080 and the TUF Gaming RTX 5090, which will be available for Nvidia's recommended $999 and $1,999 at launch, though eventually they will get more expensive as they have higher MSRPs with "special launch pricing."



The top-of-the-line ROG Astral LC GeForce RTX 5090 OC Edition — which clearly aims to be the fastest of the best graphics cards — will have a recommended price of $3,099.99, over 50% higher than the MSRP of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition. Here's the full breakdown.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Asus RTX 5090 and 5080 MSRPs Model MSRP Special Launch Price ROG Astral LC GeForce RTX 5090 32GB GDDR7 OC Edition $3,099.99 - ROG Astral RTX 5090 32GB GDDR7 $2,799.99 - TUF Gaming RTX 5090 32GB GDDR7 OC Edition $2,499.99 - TUF Gaming RTX 5090 32GB GDDR7 $2,299.99 $1,999.99 ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080 16GB GDDR7 OC Edition $1,499.99 - TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5080 16GB GDDR7 OC Edition 1,349.99 - ASUS Prime GeForce RTX 5080 16GB GDDR7 OC Edition $1,199.99 - ASUS Prime GeForce RTX 5080 16GB GDDR7 $1,149.99 $999.99

(Image credit: Asus)

The most intriguing graphics cards in Asus's Blackwell RTX 50-series GPUs are the all-new ROG Astral graphics cards, and the ROG Astral LC GeForce RTX 5090 32GB GDDR7 OC Edition in particular. All of the ROG Astral RTX 5080/5090 boards come with a voltage regulator module (VRM) featuring 80A MOSFETs, a printed circuit board with a protective coating, an Asus GPU Guard bracket, and a phase-change thermal pad.



It would seem that Asus has perhaps retired the Strix brand with the arrival of Astral, or relegated Strix to lower tier products. Time will tell. Despite the rather exorbitant prices, the Astral cards of course sold out immediately after arriving at the various stores — likely to end up being scalped for even higher prices.

(Image credit: Asus)

As the name suggests, the ROG Astral LC GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card features a hybrid closed-loop liquid cooling system with a 360-mm radiator that promises great performance by dissipating hundreds of watts of thermal power, with onboard cooling to manage the VRMs. By contrast, the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080/RTX 5090 boards come with quad-fan single-airflow cooling systems featuring Max Contact technology to maximize the performance of the coolers.



For now, Asus has not disclosed the exact specifications of its ROG Astral RTX 5080/RTX 5090 and ROG Astral LC RTX 5090 OC Edition graphics cards. We anticipate seeing updated product pages with that information in the near future, as the embargo on details has now lifted. It will be interesting to learn how much faster the liquid-cooled ROG Astral RTX 5090 is compared to Nvidia's own GeForce RTX 5090 FE, given the vast price difference between the two products.



Our own testing indicates that boost clocks land 100~300 MHz above the official rated clocks on the Founders Edition cards, so we'd expect to see even higher clocks on the Asus cards — and of course higher power draw as well. Manual overclocking should extend the range of all cards, with the usual luck of the draw factoring in. (The silicon lottery is real.)



Asus hasn't commented on additional availability for it's 5090 and 5080 cards, but Nvidia warned of potential shortages before the launch. It's not clear when we'll see more than a trickle of 5090 GPUs, but on launch day the RTX 5090 and 5080 flew off the shelves, both physical and virtual.