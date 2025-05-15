Asus RTX 5080 Doom-inspired GPU costs as much as an RTX 5090

Asus has already announced its partnership with Bethesda and a limited-edition ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080 OC Doom Edition graphics card, celebrating the release of Doom: The Dark Ages, which launched today. Now enhance its appeal, the Doom-inspired graphics card is being released as part of a Doom Edition bundle, limited to just 666 units globally, and available exclusively through Bethesda's Gear Store for an incredible $1,999.99, or $1,899.99 without a copy of Doom: The Dark Ages.

The ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080 16GB GDDR7 OC Edition from the bundle has undergone a significant aesthetic transformation by Asus, adhering to the whole Doom theme. All modifications were executed aesthetically, so it feels shallow as the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080 OC Doom Edition offers the same performance as its vanilla counterpart. The value would increase if Asus had fine-tuned the graphics card's parameters to make it feel more special, like providing a higher factory overclock to distinguish it from the standard model.

With an eye-watering price tag, the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080 Doom Edition Bundle definitely caters to hardcore Doom fans. The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5090 WindForce 32G, when available, retails for $1,999. Consequently, paying nearly $2,000 for a GeForce RTX 5080 is quite a stretch. Asus could have gained favor with consumers had the company used a GeForce RTX 5090 in the bundle instead. To put it in perspective, the standard ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080 16GB GDDR7 OC Edition is priced at $1,799.99, meaning that the extra $200 premium is for the graphics card's Doom makeover and other swag.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Bethesda offers a Steam copy of Doom: The Dark Ages - Premium Edition as part of the bundle. It has a $99 value, which is subtracted from the bundle if you choose not to purchase it with the game. The perks of the premium edition include two days of early access, future campaign DLCs, a digital artbook, and the game's soundtrack. Meanwhile, you get some in-game goodies, such as the Divinity Skin Pack with Doom Slayer, dragon, and Atlan skins, and an exclusive Doom Slayer Legionary Skin.

The bundle also includes a mouse pad with a Doom: The Dark Ages design measuring 31.5 x 11.81 inches (800 x 300 mm), a replica of the yellow keycard, and a black Mark of the Slayer t-shirt, available in sizes small to 3XL.

The ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080 Doom Edition Bundle has a limited production of 666 pieces, and the Bethesda Gear Store has already marked it as "low stock." The bundle with and without a copy of Doom: The Dark Ages - Premium Edition costs $1,999.99 and $1,899.99, respectively, before shipping. Both are still available at the time of publication.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.