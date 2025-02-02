RTX 5090 orders could take up to 16 weeks to fulfill at major UK retailer, shop stops taking pre-orders

A supply update from OCUK (Overclockers UK) indicates that users who've purchased an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 might need to wait for up to 16 weeks to receive their GPU. Following global RTX 50 sellouts, this news suggests that retailers' struggles with Blackwell inventory will not be easing up anytime soon. We advise you to stick to your current GPU if you're looking to upgrade, at least until supply improves.

Just a few hours into the embargo's lifting saw virtually every RTX 50 GPU fly off shelves almost instantly. Newegg reports that its RTX 50 inventory evaporated in just 20 minutes, while most GPUs were already gone in the first five. Just two days before launch, even Nvidia admitted: "stock-outs may happen." We've seen scalpers proudly offering these GPUs at 2x-3x the MSRP on marketplaces like eBay. With the RTX 5070 family debuting this month, we can only hope availability doesn't plague its launch as well. Jensen's infamous claim of an RTX 5070 matching the RTX 4090 (with MFG) is bound to lure unsuspecting customers. At near similar core counts, Blackwell offers a modest 10% bump in rasterization performance without any frame generation, so you can already imagine how the RTX 5070 will hold up to Jensen's boast.

In its tweet at X, OCUK explains that its entire RTX 50 inventory has been depleted and pre-orders have been halted for the time being. Customers who have not received a dispatch confirmation email have been added to a pre-order queue, supply for which is expected within 3 to 16 weeks for the RTX 5090 and within 2 to 6 weeks for the RTX 5080. OCUK is holding off on new Blackwell orders until the uncertainty surrounding supply clears up. The retailer also apologized for a website outage around the RTX 50 launch frenzy. You can expand the tweet below to view the full statement.

RTX 50 Series Stock Update 31/01/2025Stock UpdateRTX 5090 sold out and pre-orders ceasedRTX 5080 sold out and pre-orders ceasedDue to incredibly high demand and limited stock, all 50 Series cards sold shortly after launch with some pre-orders taken in restricted quantities.…January 31, 2025

All things considered, the responsibility of ensuring availability at launch rests with Nvidia and AIBs. Each consumer-grade RTX 50 GPU produced means one less data-center Blackwell accelerator, as they use the same wafers from TSMC. Enthusiasts wanting the best-in-class can only turn to Nvidia this generation since AMD's RDNA 4 will primarily focus on the mid-range to the budget segment of the market. With a possible RTX 5060 series arriving next month for the mainstream segment, where the bulk of the market resides, let's hope Nvidia and its partners can get the supply situation under control.