Watch Jensen Huang’s Nvidia GTC 2025 keynote here — Blackwell 300 AI GPUs expected

Nvidia’s annual GPU Technology Conference (GTC) is happening today, and Jensen Huang is set to give the keynote address this morning. The multi-day event focuses on artificial intelligence, computer graphics, and other technologies that rely on GPUs' specialized computational power. The keynote address will happen live at the SAP Center in San Jose, California at 10 am Pacific Time, but it will also be live-streamed to a global audience via YouTube.

GTC March 2025 Keynote with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang - YouTube Watch On

A pre-broadcast livestream, Live at Nvidia GTC with Acquired, will start on YouTube at 8 am Pacific Time. The company says this event will feature speakers who will dive into Nvidia’s over 30-year history to see how it became the AI giant it is today.

But what’s more exciting for everyone is that Huang is expected to unveil the Blackwell Ultra GPU, which has since been renamed the B300 series, that is expected to deliver more performance and have upgraded memory configurations. Huang said he will also show off next-generation Rubin AI GPUs and more at GTC.

The B300 series AI GPUs are expected to be available in the latter half of this year, while the next-generation Rubin is scheduled for 2026. Many people are anticipating the arrival of these more powerful chips, especially as tech giants and startups alike are battling for supremacy in the AI space.

Nvidia’s competitors, like AMD and Intel, also have their own AI GPU offerings. However, they are miniscule compared to Team Green, which currently owns around 92% of the entire data center GPU market. Its near-monopoly on AI GPUs, plus the hype around AI models, allowed it to become the most valuable company in the world practically overnight.

It has since dropped to third place after some market corrections, with the company losing more than half a trillion dollars in market cap after the release of DeepSeek AI. But as long as there’s demand for powerful AI GPUs, it’s unlikely that Nvidia will go away anytime soon.

It’s just a shame that many gaming enthusiasts, which was Nvidia’s primary market before AI exploded into the scene, feel that they’re being left behind by the company. While it’s understood that the company will prioritize its AI cash cow, the pricing and availability (or lack thereof) of its recently launched RTX 50-series GPUs has disappointed millions of its core fan base.