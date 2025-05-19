Watch Nvidia's Computex 2025 keynote right here

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is speaking live from Computex Taipei and the live stream is embedded below! The event takes place at 11 am Taiwan time which is 11 pm ET, 8 pm PT and 4 am BST.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Keynote at COMPUTEX 2025 - YouTube Watch On

We expect Huang to talk a lot about AI and Nvidia's industry-leading hardware. He'll likely make some announcements and we can imagine many will have to do with datacenter computing, but perhaps there will be some tidbits for desktop users as well.

Watch the feed above to find out.