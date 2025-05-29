Nvidia CEO says Trump's tariff plan is 'utterly visionary'
Nvidia boss also says rescinding the AI diffusion rule was ‘completely visionary.’
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang made himself available for media interviews in the wake of the publishing of its record $44 billion revenue financials and the traditional analysts' call. Bloomberg has shared its on-air Q&A session with Huang, in which the Nvidia boss was questioned about the impact of U.S. policy on his company's recent revenue. However, when specifically addressing President Trump’s tariffs and decision to rescind the AI Diffusion Rule, Huang couldn’t have been more extravagant with his personal praise.
After Huang’s gentle criticism of U.S. policy regarding exports of technologies that could accelerate AI, the Bloomberg journalist got more specific about the U.S. administration’s policies. Specifically, he asked the Nvidia CEO about his trust of President Trump, and the direction things were going in.
“Obviously, I don’t know all of his ideas, but let me tell you about two that are incredible,” answered Huang. "The first one is utterly visionary. The idea of tariffs being a pillar of a bold vision to re-industrialize to onshore manufacturing and motivate the world to invest in the United States is just an incredible vision. I think this is going to be a transformative idea for the next century for us, explained the Nvidia CEO. "We're all in on the idea. We're setting up plants and encouraging our partners from around the world to invest in the United States, and we have a lot of stuff going on, and so I'm very excited about that."
Some more outpourings of praise followed. Huang was perhaps hoping to influence any forthcoming decision(s) which would fill the vacuum caused by the AI diffusion rule being rescinded. "The second major idea is to rescind the AI diffusion role, recognizing that this isn't about limiting American technology, but this is about accelerating American stacks around the world to make sure that, before it's too late that the world builds on American stacks during this extraordinary time, the AI era."
Yet more praise was lavished on the U.S. president to underline Huang’s admiration. He ended this segment by saying, "These two initiatives are completely visionary, and it's going to be transformative for America."
The interview with Huang also covered how Nvidia successfully made up for lost China revenue streams. The Nvidia CEO snappily replied, “We have a whole bunch of engines firing right now,” illustrating the appeal of a broad base and wide customer portfolio. He also took the opportunity to blow the Nvidia tech trumpet, adding, “people realize that Blackwell is a home run.”
Still on the topic of China, Huang lamented the loss of U.S. influence in the AI industry there. He reminded the interviewer that the Chinese market is very important for its absolute size, and that it is still home to maybe 50% of the world’s AI researchers. Naturally, developers there are pivoting to Huawei, for example. That’s an “unfortunate part of changing policy,” said Huang, but he hoped things would change so U.S. tech could again become a desirable standard.
Later in the interview, the Nvidia CEO was asked about immigration and the tech industry in the U.S. Naturally, Huang was all for streamlining the inflow of talented engineers and scientists. He also took the opportunity to heap praise on Elon Musk. The Nvidia CEO described Musk as an “extraordinary engineer” who was stewarding “revolutionary companies.”
The Bloomberg interview ended with some talk about Europe. Huang will be seeing lots of heads of state and companies across Europe in the coming week. AI is going to be part of the national infrastructure like electricity, or the internet – and Europe wants to embrace this idea, it seems.
Eh, really? I don't think that matches with reality. It's already been heavily reported on, that investment is leaving the US and going to other countries. This is because of tariffs. It's not just the tech industry that's suffering, but also other sectors, which include investment.
Jensen wants to sell shovels and pickaxes worldwide, and all he has to do is give a speech to an audience of one.
All things considered, that's cheap from a business perspective.
You only need to look at how badly Tim Cook and Apple have managed this same situation.
Jensen Huang is adapting to the Trump era, where POTUS is ruling by fiat, bypassing a compliant Congress and largely ignoring the judiciary. All businesses want to operate as freely as possible, and if it takes flattery (or "donations") then that's what they'll do.
This is not a knock on businesses, just as it isn't a knock on THW for spamming advertorials to get clicks (to get revenue). It's the cost of "free."
Speaking of THW as a going concern, I'm worried for the freelancers as well as staffers who authored these low-quality pieces. It's a low-hanging fruit for AI replacement. Even now, Google's "AI Mode" can subsume the lion share of the freelancers' work in scraping tech content, but with much better proofing and writing skill. My guess is within a year, at best two.
>Meanwhile: NVIDIAs manipulation of media reviews has drawn quite the attention
Only for these DIY PC hardware forums and the handful of YT reviewers. It's a tempest in a teapot. For more mainstream tech pubs who cater to the regular public, 8GB GPUs are still the backbone of sales.
The takeaway here is to recognize where you stand in the overall context. What passes for consensus here doesn't mean much for regular people outside of this echo chamber.
>>I don't think that matches with reality. It's already been heavily reported on, that investment is leaving the US and going to other countries. This is because of tariffs.
>Here is a non-comprehensive running list of new U.S.-based investments in President Trump’s second term:
US assets are less valuable, if going by bond yields as a metric alone. But any market watcher would know that sky-high and unpredictable tariffs, essentially decreed by one man, are making the US an unreliable trade partner, if not outright hostile. That, and the unsustainable debt. Moody's downgrade is just one more indicator. There are so many.
As for the above slew of investment announcements. That's all they are, announcements. It's in the same vein as Huang's sucking up to POTUS. They all want to say things that POTUS want to hear, to hopefully avoid his wrath with more decreed tariffs and/or restrictions. Factories take years to plan and build. And even then, more jobs aren't a guarantee, cf Foxconn's investment in Wisconsin.
To be fair, some announcements will likely come to fruition, eg UAE's announcements in US data centers. That comes from a deal for UAE to get favored status in getting AI hardware from the US.
https://www.cnbc.com/2025/05/28/the-us-ai-love-affair-with-the-uae-boils-down-to-dominance.html
>How visionary is it now? Now that the courts have ruled ALL of his stupid tariffs illegal?
US govt has recourse. Said ruling from USCIT is a setback, but it's not the end-all. SCOTUS rulings toward executive powers have been mixed.
https://www.cnbc.com/2025/05/29/trump-court-international-trade-tariffs-miller.html