AMD posts record $7.685 billion revenue despite massive inventory charge — $800 million MI308 write-off not enough to stop biggest ever quarter

Best quarter ever.

AMD Instinct chips
(Image credit: Getty / Bloomberg)

AMD on Tuesday published its financial results for the second quarter of its fiscal 2025, posting revenue of $7.685 billion, which is its highest quarterly revenue ever. The company's results were driven by a significant uptick in client CPU sales and strong sales of its data center processors. But at the same time, the company's results were partially offset by the $800 million hit from Instinct MI308 GPU export restrictions to China.

AMD's revenue for Q2 FY2025 reached $7.685 billion, marking a 32% year-over-year (YoY) and 3% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) increase. The company's net income totaled $872 million, up 229% compared to the same quarter a year ago, and 23% sequentially. However, as a consequence of the $800 million writeoff, AMD's gross margin dropped to 40%, down from 49% YoY and from 50% QoQ.

Image 1 of 2
AMD
(Image credit: AMD)
10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Gururu
    Sounds great but the stock is all over this year. Also weaker than expected earnings hurt more than the revenue helped.
    Reply
  • dalek1234
    Meanwhile, Intel insiders are reporting 18A process yields to be at only 10%. Intel's future quarterly results should be quite entertaining, as AMD is eating Intel's lunch.
    Reply
  • TerryLaze
    dalek1234 said:
    Meanwhile, Intel insiders are reporting 18A process yields to be at only 10%.
    For giant chips.

    For normal sized chips they are doing pretty well.
    https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/tech-news-intel-18a-process-yield-rises-55-surpasses-samsung-pvkpc
    dalek1234 said:
    Meanwhile, Intel insiders are reporting 18A process yields to be at only 10%. Intel's future quarterly results should be quite entertaining, as AMD is eating Intel's lunch.
    Did you look at the actual quarterly report that AMD posted?!
    The only money maker amd had was server and that went from +932 to -155 (operating income) in one quarter... more than a billion less.
    Based on sales of products alone AMD made a loss this quarter and that's with tariffs and tsmc's price increases not fully impacting them yet.
    Reply
  • Gururu
    dalek1234 said:
    Meanwhile, Intel insiders are reporting 18A process yields to be at only 10%. Intel's future quarterly results should be quite entertaining, as AMD is eating Intel's lunch.
    Well Intel dumped a while ago and has been hanging onto $20 by a thread. Its not like one should buy one or the other. Neither are good choices right now.
    Reply
  • vanadiel007
    As Intel slowly starts fading away, AMD prices will go up over time due to lack of competition.
    Should make for an interesting second hard market.
    Reply
  • DS426
    Gururu said:
    Sounds great but the stock is all over this year. Also weaker than expected earnings hurt more than the revenue helped.
    The stock market has had much higher than normal volatility this year. More importantly, AMD is in a long-game battle with nVidia over AI, with this year certainly not being AMD's time-to-shine. We'll have to see how MI450 and the other related software and dev ecosystem enhancements pan out.
    Reply
  • DS426
    TerryLaze said:
    ...

    Did you look at the actual quarterly report that AMD posted?!
    The only money maker amd had was server and that went from +932 to -155 (operating income) in one quarter... more than a billion less.
    Based on sales of products alone AMD made a loss this quarter and that's with tariffs and tsmc's price increases not fully impacting them yet.
    They still made a positive net income. That shift in server operating income loss was due to the ~$800m MI308 write-off; it would have been positive without that. That's a one-off problem, not a greater system problem at AMD. Moreover, AMD is expecting revenues of almost $1 bn more next quarter while operating costs actually drop somewhat, which would provide decent positive operating income numbers.

    Also, the Client and Gaming Segment was also a money maker, coming in with a $767m operating income. Both of those bits -- Client and Gaming -- were way up on revenue YoY.
    Reply
  • bit_user
    TerryLaze said:
    For giant chips.

    For normal sized chips they are doing pretty well.
    https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/tech-news-intel-18a-process-yield-rises-55-surpasses-samsung-pvkpc
    No, for Panther Lake's compute die. Hardly giant.

    Although a leak, this is more recent than what you cited:
    https://wccftech.com/intel-is-reportedly-struggling-with-its-next-gen-panther-lake-chips/
    Reply
  • TerryLaze
    DS426 said:
    They still made a positive net income.
    Yes, that's why I said based on sales alone, they had a positive net income due to taxes.
    DS426 said:
    That shift in server operating income loss was due to the ~$800m MI308 write-off; it would have been positive without that. That's a one-off problem, not a greater system problem at AMD.
    Tariffs and export restrictions are not a one-off, they will affect everybody for a long time.
    There are new ones on the way.
    https://www.tomshardware.com/tech-industry/trump-promises-new-semiconductor-tariffs-we-want-them-made-in-the-united-states-says-u-s-president
    DS426 said:
    Moreover, AMD is expecting revenues of almost $1 bn more next quarter while operating costs actually drop somewhat, which would provide decent positive operating income numbers.
    Huh?!
    Operating expenses went up 9% from last quarter and 23% y/y.
    Also revenue increased by almost 2bil y/y while that increased operating income by -400M
    Operating income went down by 150% y/y.
    An increased revenue does not automatically mean high income.
    bit_user said:
    No, for Panther Lake's compute die. Hardly giant.

    Although a leak, this is more recent than what you cited:
    https://wccftech.com/intel-is-reportedly-struggling-with-its-next-gen-panther-lake-chips/
    Where does that say that they are at 10% for panther lake????
    As a matter of fact that article takes its info from an reuters article which says:
    "early in the ramp" "Intel in the past has aimed for a yield north of 50% before ramping production"
    There is no mention of what percentage the anonymous leakers think intel is at.
    Reply
  • bit_user
    TerryLaze said:
    Where does that say that they are at 10% for panther lake????
    Third paragraph from the bottom:
    "only 10% of PTL chips made by the 18A wafer are up to the specifications Intel wants them to be at, which indicates that chip defects are massive right now. It is said that Panther Lake chips have "three times too many defects" for HVM, and this is a concerning situation."
    The article further characterizes this as a "stall" and suggests that Panther Lake may miss its planned launch of Q4 2025, as a result.
    Reply