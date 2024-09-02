Intel Panther Lake processors could pack up to 16 cores, maximum of four performance cores according to leak

Intel's codename Panther Lake processors could be vital to Intel's finances as they will be made at the firm's own fabs, which is important in the context of its current struggles. But what about the actual configuration of these upcoming CPUs? Some leaked specs via hardware blogger Jaykihn, who found Coreboot records of Intel's Panther Lake processors, are perhaps not as impressive as some will have hoped.

As expected, Intel's Panther Lake will feature four different configurations (technically, there are three of them, but one is an HX version that comes with higher clocks and therefore a 45W processor base power), each featuring four high-performance cores and four ultra-low-power cores, if these details are correct. The number of efficiency cores will vary depending on the exact SKU.

(Image credit: Coreboot)

Based on the Coreboot records, there will be a Panther Lake-U processor featuring four high-performance cores and four ultra-low power cores, but zero efficiency cores. These processors will be aimed at thin and light laptops as they feature a 15W power limit, according to this data. That means, up to eight cores.

For performance-demanding users, it looks like there will be Panther Lake CPUs with four high-performance cores, eight energy-efficient cores, and four low-power cores. This one is expected to come with a 45W processor base power and if the data is right, it is aimed at higher-end gaming laptops. So, up to 16 cores, in total.

While the information about Intel's Panther Lake processors seems to be more or less detailed and perhaps accurate, it remains to be seen what — and if — will be coming to the desktop with this generation.

For Intel, Panther Lake is an important product. It will be made internally using the company's promising 18A (1.8nm-class) and therefore will be less costly to Intel in terms of manufacturing compared to codenamed Lunar Lake and Arrow Lake processors.

From a hardware and chip manufacturing perspective, Intel's Panther Lake-U/H processors are designed with a multi-die architecture. They will include three active dies: one for compute tasks, one for graphics, and a Platform Connectivity Hub (PCD). Additionally, there will be two passive dies that provide structural support to enhance rigidity.

While the exact manufacturing processes for these CPUs haven't been officially disclosed, the compute die will likely be built using Intel's 18A process technology, which is in the 1.8nm range. Furthermore, Intel is expected to assemble the system-in-package within the United States. However, these details are currently speculative and have not been confirmed.