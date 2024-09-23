Intel Razer Lake CPUs allegedly arrive after Nova Lake — Arrow Lake Refresh reportedly canceled

Arrow Lake might not be out yet, but that hasn't stopped the rumor machine from spinning up new claims on architectures after Arrow Lake. Reputable leaker HXL on X reports that Arrow Lake could be the only architecture to run on the LGA1851 socket with the purported cancellation of Arrow Lake Refresh. Meanwhile, Razer Lake is purportedly arriving after Nova Lake.

According to rumors, Intel was reportedly going to opt for two variants of Arrow Lake for its LGA1851 platform: the vanilla Arrow Lake CPUs arriving soon and a rumored Arrow Lake Refresh, which would succeed the former. This isn't surprising; Intel regularly refreshes CPU architectures to fill the gaps between complete architectural re-designs.

If HXL's information is accurate, LGA1851 could be one of the shortest-lived platforms in Intel's history. With the alleged Arrow Lake refresh being canceled, there is no purported replacement, which means future Arrow Lake owners may have to wait until Nova Lake for a worthy replacement.

Speaking of Nova Lake, HXL claims that Razer Lake will be its successor, representing one of the furthest architecture codenames in Intel's alleged roadmap. Nova Lake is the purported replacement for Lunar Lake, which seemingly features Royal Core CPU cores that will simultaneously focus on achieving high performance and efficiency. Besides the mention, we don't have any more information on Razer Lake. Whether Razer Lake will wield Royal Core or the subsequent Cobra Core is uncertain.

The current rumor goes as follows: if things don't change, Arrow Lake CPUs will be the only chips to debut on the LGA1851 socket, with Arrow Lake Refresh being purportedly canceled. Nova Lake and Razer Lake are Intel's next-generation processors that'll likely command a new socket.