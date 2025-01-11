Intel's Arrow Lake processors are all the hype these days, but the chipmaker has been rumored to work on a new P-core-only lineup for consumers, codenamed "Bartlett Lake." The first wave of these chips launched at CES, though in a hybrid configuration and exclusively for embedded devices through OEMs. Congatec's latest modules bundle these processors in a 120 x 160mm COM-HPC Client Size C package for high-performance computing in a small form factor.

These new Core 200 Bartlett Lake-S processors boast up to 24 cores in a hybrid configuration employing Alder Lake/Raptor Lake silicon under the hood. Congatec's new modules are configurable with three SKUs: Core 3 201E, Core 5 211E, and Core 7 251E. Don't expect major changes apart from a few add-ons, such as ECC memory on select products. In terms of memory, these modules host four SODIMM sockets for up to 128GB of DDR5-4000 memory.

These devices come pre-loaded with Linux-based operating systems like ctrlX OS, Ubuntu, and RT-Linux. For even faster time-to-market, congatec allows you to include custom applications for an almost seamless transition. Developers can mount these COMs on congatec's mATX (Micro-ATX) carrier boards, offering a fully functional computer system. In addition, we can find Intel's R680E and Q670E chipsets onboard alongside two 2.5 GbE ports. These modules are tailor-designed for medical imaging, networking, edge computing, banking applications, you name it.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Processor Cores/Threads P-Cores/E-Cores P-Core Clocks E-Core Clocks Execution Units TDP Core 7 251E 24/32 8 + 16 2.1 GHz Base / 5.6 GHz Boost 1.6 GHz Base / 4.4 GHz Boost 32 65W Core 5 211E 10/16 6 + 4 2.7 GHz Base / 4.9 GHz Boost 2.0 GHz Base / 3.7 GHz Boost 24 65W Core 3 201E 4/8 4 + 0 3.6 GHz Base / 4.8 GHz Boost N/A 24 65W

The Core 7 251E wields a layout similar to the i9-13900 with 24 cores and a boost clock of 5.6 GHz. Notably, all CPUs are configured with a 65W TDP due to their embedded nature. Ten and four cores, respectively, follow the Core 5 211E and Core 3 201E. Intel claims the Core 7 251E is around 6% and 8% faster than the i7-14700 (20 cores with a 5.4 GHz boost clock) in single-core and multi-core performance.

So where is the P-core-only Bartlett Lake-S? Rumors suggest that these processors are slated for Q3 2025, with the Core 9 SKUs allegedly offering 12 full-fat performance. Similar to their predecessors, these CPUs should employ Raptor Cove P-cores, so there won't be major improvements in IPC or efficiency.

Nonetheless, will LGA1700 have the same legacy as AM4? It's hard to say, especially considering the FUD surrounding Intel's recent degradation fiasco. Still, Bartlett Lake-S seems an interesting choice if you don't want to splurge cash on a new motherboard and fast DDR5 memory. Plus, Intel hasn't precisely commented on the longevity of LGA1851, but let's hope the platform sees at least one more generation.