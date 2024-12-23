Console modder hunts down world's largest CRT TV — saves it from noodle restaurant demolition death half the way around the globe

A console modder and retro gaming enthusiast has realized his dream of becoming the owner of what he claims to be the holy grail of CRT TVs. Shank Mods managed to save an extremely rare 43-inch Sony Trinitron KX-45ED1 from an untimely ending, as it was being kept on the second floor of an Osaka noodle shop due for demolition before getting it shipped to the U.S.

The Sony Trinitron KX-45ED1, aka the PVM-4300, is thought to be the largest CRT TV ever sold to consumers, delivering a 43-inch visible diagonal on its 45-inch tube. Shank Mods began his video by explaining how rare these TVs were, likening it to "the Bigfoot of CRTs."

There are one or two reasons why CRT TVs of such a size were/are rare. As tube sizes increased, device weights went up almost exponentially. And then there was the price. Regarding mass, a popular domestic TV set like a 27-inch model might weigh about 50kg or 110 pounds, but you would have to handle a set weighing double that for a 36-inch model. The KX-45ED1 weighs over 200kg or 440 pounds and comes with a 77kg or 170-pound stand. The stand might be advisable so you don't accidentally crush a less well-prepared piece of furniture. KX-45ED1 buyers were also warned to make sure their floors were strong enough.

These TVs weren't cheap either. In the US, this Trinitron was priced at $40,000 in 1989 (or about $100K today, adjusted for inflation)—no wonder they are so rare. Shank Mods was doubtful if many or any of these were sold in the US due to a lack of photographic and documentary evidence among CRT collecting circles. None have been pictured Stateside in recent years. The few possibly sold at retail in the US just broke and got trashed.

One day, a friend of Shank Mods made him aware of a Japanese restaurant that had a PVM-4300 – situated in Osaka, Japan. Since it looked like the TV was in a second-floor room, it was tentatively assumed it would still be there... Detective work revealed the location was the Chikuma Soba noodle restaurant, a 300-year-old establishment still open for business.

However, there was a shocking discovery – the restaurant was about to be relocated due to earthquake-ready construction concerns – and this was due to happen just three later. Running out of time and local contacts, Shank Mods took to Twitter, where a stranger called Abebe replied. Abebe agreed to visit the noodle restaurant on the last day before the closure/demolition notice. Remarkably, the TV was still there and turned on, and a couple more weeks were available before the hulking CRT needed to be removed.

To cut a long story short—it is worth watching the full and very entertaining video—Shank Mods talks us through the massive TV removal, warehousing, packing, and shipping, which required a used car-level of expenditure.

Thankfully, the TV (and stand) survived the shipping, was fully intact, and powered up straight from the crate. The first test was a GameCube Super Smash Bros Melee session – it worked great. Shank Mods then verified one of the wonderful properties of a CRT like this – "it is, in fact, completely lag-free," he explained happily.

Shank Mods also did his best to show gratitude to all his helpers in Japan, providing each trio with a 3D-printed PVM-4300 model ornament. Then, he arranged an interview with the owner of Chikuma Soba to discuss what the TV has been doing in the restaurant for the last 35 years.

After the initial excitement had died down, it became apparent that this 43-inch CRT TV required a service. Firstly, the alignment of the red, green, and blue beams needed some attention to improve the picture's sharpness. However, a service manual was required for some other more technical niggles, like the growing TV tube 'cataracts.' As luck would have it, Shank Mods acquired a nice crisp manual. Then, with the help of a trio of monitor enthusiasts and experts from around the U.S. – everything was dialed in, except for one thing. During many hours of work, they discovered the dynamic convergence amplifier circuit had failed, so some components on this board needed replacing.

Finally, Shank Mods was satisfied with the Sony Trinitron KX-45ED1, aka the PVM-4300, and exclaimed, "In person, this thing looks incredible!" Generously, the CRT enthusiast says he will invite other CRT scene members to visit and test out the KX-45ED1 with their favorite consoles, games, etc.