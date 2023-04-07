MSI RTX 4070 Gaming X Trio and Ventus 3X OC Pose for Photos

What appear to be some official renders of the GeForce RTX 4070 (non-Ti) from MSI have leaked out. Specifically, VideoCardz has unearthed and exposed images of GPUs that are labeled as the MSI RTX 4070 Gaming X Trio and the Ventus 3X OC. The clear cut-out images reveal various angles of these upcoming triple fan desktop graphics cards, as well as their packaging.

Those familiar with recent desktop graphics cards from MSI will know that the Gaming X line offers a more premium cooling design than the Ventus line. However, a surprising further level of differentiation is revealed by the product photos (if genuine); the Gaming X Trio model we see has one of the infamous 16-pin power connectors, while the Ventus 3X OC model has an older style 8-pin Molex connector for supplementary power.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: VideoCardz / MSI) (Image credit: VideoCardz / MSI)

A similar power connector policy was observed in a recent Gigabyte RTX 4070 leak. This difference ties in with a rumor suggesting that more premium SKUs will be set to 225W while the cheaper models (more likely to match the MSRP of $599) will run within 200W. As the lower tier Nvidia Ada Lovelace cards get released, like the RTX 4060/Ti, etc., we may thus see 16-pin power connectors even less often – if at all.

An earlier EEC filing suggested MSI’s RTX 4070 lineup would include the following models, and there appear to be two twin-fan SKUs within the pack, as well as the two models pictured for the first time earlier today:

GeForce RTX 4070 VENTUS 3X 12G

GeForce RTX 4070 VENTUS 2X 12G OC

GeForce RTX 4070 VENTUS 3X 12G OC

GeForce RTX 4070 VENTUS 2X 12G

GeForce RTX 4070 GAMING X TRIO 12G

GeForce RTX 4070 GAMING TRIO 12G

GeForce RTX 4070 SUPRIM X 12G

GeForce RTX 4070 SUPRIM 12G

As a reminder of what to expect with the upcoming Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 launch, please check out the table below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Nvidia RTX 40-Series Specifications Row 0 - Cell 0 GPU FP32 CUDA Cores Memory Configuration TBP MSRP GeForce RTX 4090 Ti AD102 18176 (?) 24GB 384-bit 24 GT/s GDDR6X (?) 600W (?) $???? GeForce RTX 4090 AD102 16384 24GB 384-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 450W $1,599 GeForce RTX 4080 AD103 9728 16GB 256-bit 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X 320W $1,199 GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AD104 7680 12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 285W $799 GeForce RTX 4070 * AD104 5888 (?) 12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 200W to 225W (?) $599 (?) GeForce RTX 4060 Ti * AD106 4352 (?) 8GB 128-bit 18 GT/s GDDR6 160W (?) $??? GeForce RTX 3070 GA104 5888 8GB 256-bit 14 GT/s GDDR6 220W $499

Importantly, the GeForce RTX 4070 is expected to share the same 12GB memory subsystem as its Ti brother. Thus, it could conceivably join the ranks of the best graphics cards. In the RTX 40 generation, all the desktop graphics cards below this model will likely have 8GB of VRAM or less, as well as a 128-bit memory bus or worse. It will be a significant step backward for the GeForce range as both RTX 2060 and RTX 3060 graphics cards were offered with 12GB of VRAM, and the days of 8GB VRAM being plentiful for the newest games releases are behind us.

Nvidia and partners should officially launch their RTX 4070 desktop graphics cards next Thursday, April 13. Budget models should be no more than the $599 MSRP, and we hope there are no supply issues that play into the hands of scalpers.