Nvidia's RTX 4070 to Launch at $599: Report

By Mark Tyson
$100 higher than the October 2020 launch price of the 3070

Nvidia’s highly anticipated GeForce RTX 4070 desktop graphics card will launch at $599, according to VideoCardz. It asserts that three separate sources have confirmed this price, which was apparently revealed during a briefing. Nevertheless, we are warned that pricing could be subject to changes right up to the last minute.

Let us try and put this price into perspective, assuming it is correct. In October 2020, Nvidia launched the GeForce RTX 3070 at $499, so the Lovelace-based card is 'just' $100 more, which isn’t so bad given current inflationary pressures. If you must have a direct $599 comparison, the RTX 3070 Ti became available around this price range in late 2022, and the 4070 should deliver a big boost in performance over similarly priced last-gen options.

Perhaps the most pertinent GeForce RTX 4070 comparison is against its Ti suffixed stable mate. There is going to be a considerable $200 gap between the RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti (which launched at $799). Anyone worried that Nvidia was only going to knock $50 or even $100 off the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti price while cutting the GPU shader count by 20% should find a little relief here.

On paper at least, cutting a fifth of the shaders while reducing the price by 25%, looks like an enticing prospect for PC gamers and enthusiasts. The latest information we have suggests that the RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4070 will share the same memory specs, with 12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X. So this aspect of the RTX 4070 isn’t going to drag it down. The only other reduction we could probably see are reduced GPU clocks – but enthusiasts (as well as board partners) will tweak these to at least get closer to the stepped-up Ti alternative.

Nvidia RTX 40-Series Specifications
Row 0 - Cell 0 GPUFP32 CUDA CoresMemory ConfigurationTBPMSRP
GeForce RTX 4090 TiAD10218176 (?)24GB 384-bit 24 GT/s GDDR6X (?)600W (?)$????
GeForce RTX 4090AD1021638424GB 384-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X450W$1,599
GeForce RTX 4080AD103972816GB 256-bit 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X320W$1,199
GeForce RTX 4070 TiAD104768012GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X285W$799
GeForce RTX 4070AD1045888 (?)12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X200W (?)$599 (?)
GeForce RTX 4060 TiAD1064352 (?)8GB 128-bit 18 GT/s GDDR6160W (?)$???
GeForce RTX 3070GA10458888GB 256-bit 14 GT/s GDDR6220W$499

Nvidia and its graphics card partners are expected to start selling GeForce RTX 4070 graphics cards starting from April 13, 2023. With the lower TDP of approx 200W, down from 285W for the Ti model, one of the advantages of the RTX 4070 should be smaller cards that are easier to fit in compact cases. We might see some of the first twin-fan Ada Lovelace graphics cards with this new crop, which could help the RTX 4070 earn its place on our list. But of course we'll have to test a few to find out.

Pricing of the 4070 aside, if its $599 pricing is correct, that also makes us feel better about the pricing prospects of the inevitable RTX 4060 / Ti and RTX 4050 / Ti models. More affordable new cards can't come soon enough.

Mark Tyson
Freelance News Writer

Mark Tyson is a Freelance News Writer at Tom's Hardware US. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
    The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 appears to be primed for a $599 launch price, which some will see as a forgivable $100 increase on 2020’s RTX 3070 MSRP.
    That's only if you see it as a proper, good-faith successor to 3070. 4070 ti is already just 50-60% faster than the 3070 in raster (Tom's rasterization benchmarks place it at 30-72%, depending on the resolution), and a good part of that difference can largely be attributed to the 3070 cards 8GB VRAM limit. Considering how gimped 4070 appears to be compared to the so-called "ti" (a.k.a renamed "4080 12gb", another outrage), some will see it as a rebranded 4060 ti with a rather steep $200 increase from 3060 ti's $399 MRSP.
    This GPU is at best a 3060 ti equivalent if you look at die sizes. The, "RTX 4070," has a 295mm² while the 3060ti is at 392mm² and the 3060 has a 276mm² die size. I would not pay for a 600 dollar 3060 tier card. The 3060 was already overpriced, add another 200 dollars to that and you have an oligarchic Nvidia tax you are paying. That is my 2 cents, take it or leave it.
