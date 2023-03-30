Nvidia's RTX 4070 to Launch at $599: Report

Nvidia’s highly anticipated GeForce RTX 4070 desktop graphics card will launch at $599, according to VideoCardz. It asserts that three separate sources have confirmed this price, which was apparently revealed during a briefing. Nevertheless, we are warned that pricing could be subject to changes right up to the last minute.

Let us try and put this price into perspective, assuming it is correct. In October 2020, Nvidia launched the GeForce RTX 3070 at $499, so the Lovelace-based card is 'just' $100 more, which isn’t so bad given current inflationary pressures. If you must have a direct $599 comparison, the RTX 3070 Ti became available around this price range in late 2022, and the 4070 should deliver a big boost in performance over similarly priced last-gen options.

Perhaps the most pertinent GeForce RTX 4070 comparison is against its Ti suffixed stable mate. There is going to be a considerable $200 gap between the RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti (which launched at $799). Anyone worried that Nvidia was only going to knock $50 or even $100 off the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti price while cutting the GPU shader count by 20% should find a little relief here.

On paper at least, cutting a fifth of the shaders while reducing the price by 25%, looks like an enticing prospect for PC gamers and enthusiasts. The latest information we have suggests that the RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4070 will share the same memory specs, with 12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X. So this aspect of the RTX 4070 isn’t going to drag it down. The only other reduction we could probably see are reduced GPU clocks – but enthusiasts (as well as board partners) will tweak these to at least get closer to the stepped-up Ti alternative.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Nvidia RTX 40-Series Specifications Row 0 - Cell 0 GPU FP32 CUDA Cores Memory Configuration TBP MSRP GeForce RTX 4090 Ti AD102 18176 (?) 24GB 384-bit 24 GT/s GDDR6X (?) 600W (?) $???? GeForce RTX 4090 AD102 16384 24GB 384-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 450W $1,599 GeForce RTX 4080 AD103 9728 16GB 256-bit 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X 320W $1,199 GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AD104 7680 12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 285W $799 GeForce RTX 4070 AD104 5888 (?) 12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 200W (?) $599 (?) GeForce RTX 4060 Ti AD106 4352 (?) 8GB 128-bit 18 GT/s GDDR6 160W (?) $??? GeForce RTX 3070 GA104 5888 8GB 256-bit 14 GT/s GDDR6 220W $499

Nvidia and its graphics card partners are expected to start selling GeForce RTX 4070 graphics cards starting from April 13, 2023. With the lower TDP of approx 200W, down from 285W for the Ti model, one of the advantages of the RTX 4070 should be smaller cards that are easier to fit in compact cases. We might see some of the first twin-fan Ada Lovelace graphics cards with this new crop, which could help the RTX 4070 earn its place on our list. But of course we'll have to test a few to find out.

Pricing of the 4070 aside, if its $599 pricing is correct, that also makes us feel better about the pricing prospects of the inevitable RTX 4060 / Ti and RTX 4050 / Ti models. More affordable new cards can't come soon enough.