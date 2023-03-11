RTX 4070 Rumored to Launch April 13th

Nvidia plans to formally introduce its GeForce RTX 4070 on Monday, April, 13, according to hardware leaker @hongxing2020 who has a reputation of revealing accurate launch dates of Nvidia's upcoming hardware. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070 is set to be cheaper than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and will therefore make the company's Ada Lovelace architecture more accessible to gamers.

Nvidia's vanilla GeForce RTX 4070 is set to be based on same AD104 graphics processor as the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti launched earlier this year. But while the latter uses a full-fat version of the GPU with all 7680 CUDA cores enabled, the non-Ti GeForce RTX 4070 will reportedly come with a severely cut down processor featuring 5888 CUDA cores and operating at 1920 MHz – 2475 MHz, but will still feature a 12GB GDDR6X memory subsystem with a 192-bit interface.

Even with a severely cut down AD104 GPU, the GeForce RTX 4070 should feature compute performance of around 29 FP32 TFLOPS, which is more or less in line with that of GeForce RTX 3080. Meanwhile, the latter has a 320-bit memory bus and boasts with a peak bandwidth of 760 GB/s, which is significantly higher than 504 GB/s offered by AD104 with 21 GT/s GDDR6X memory.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Nvidia RTX 40-Series Specifications Row 0 - Cell 0 GPU FP32 CUDA Cores Memory Configuration TBP MSRP GeForce RTX 4090 Ti AD102 18176 (?) 24GB 384-bit 24 GT/s GDDR6X (?) 600W (?) ? GeForce RTX 4090 AD102 16384 24GB 384-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 450W $1,599 GeForce RTX 4080 AD103 9728 16GB 256-bit 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X 320W $1,199 GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AD104 7680 12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 285W $799 GeForce RTX 4070 AD104 5888 (?) 12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 250W (?) ? GeForce RTX 4060 Ti AD106 4352 (?) 8GB 128-bit 18 GT/s GDDR6 160W (?) <$500? GeForce RTX 3070 GA104 5888 8GB 256-bit 14 GT/s GDDR6 220W $499

While a 29 FP32 TFLOPS compute performance would make the GeForce RTX 4070 one of the best graphics cards available, it remains to be seen how it performs against the company's previous-generation GeForce RTX 3080 in workloads where memory bandwidth matters (e.g., high resolutions with antialiasing).

Severely cut down GPU configuration will ensure high availability of qualified AD104 GPUs, which will enable Nvidia and its partners to price the GeForce RTX 4070 part aggressively. Given that the model RTX 4070 will sit below the RTX 4070 Ti that carries a $799 MSRP, it is guaranteed that the newcomer will be cheaper, but we do not know how much cheaper it is going to be.

Anyway, since information about the launch date and hardware configuration of the GeForce RTX 4070 comes from unofficial sources, take it with a grain of salt.