Nvidia's RTX 4070 Reportedly Launching in April

Nvidia has notified its partners about its plans to launch its GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card in April, reports VideoCardz. The company has not set any exact dates. The only thing that is known is that it wants its performance mainstream product based on the Ada Lovelace microarchitecture to hit the market this April.

Just like the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, the vanilla GeForce RTX 4070 is expected to be based on the AD104 graphics processor and carry 12GB of GDDR6X memory onboard. Meanwhile, Nvidia is expected to severely cut down the GPU and leave it with 5888 CUDA cores, operating at 1920 MHz – 2475 MHz.

As a result, the RTX 4070 will reportedly feature peak FP32 compute performance of up to 29 TFLOPS, down from 40 TFLOPS in the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. Lower compute performance also means lower power consumption, and with a 200W total board power, the card will not require a very sophisticated and expensive cooling system. In any case, the GeForce RTX 4070 should be making a play for a spot on our best graphics cards list later this Spring.

By reducing the number of active stream processors by almost 2000 units compared to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, Nvidia guarantees that yields of the vanilla GeForce RTX 4070 will be close to 100%. Assuming that the green company ordered enough AD104, it should be able to fulfill demand for its performance mainstream offering easily.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Nvidia RTX 40-Series Specifications Row 0 - Cell 0 GPU FP32 CUDA Cores Memory Configuration TBP MSRP GeForce RTX 4090 Ti AD102 18176 (?) 24GB 384-bit 24 GT/s GDDR6X (?) 600W (?) ? GeForce RTX 4090 AD102 16384 24GB 384-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 450W $1,599 GeForce RTX 4080 AD103 9728 16GB 256-bit 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X 320W $1,199 GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AD104 7680 12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 285W $799 GeForce RTX 4070 AD104 5888 (?) 12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 250W (?) ? GeForce RTX 4060 Ti AD106 4352 (?) 8GB 128-bit 18 GT/s GDDR6 160W (?) <$500? GeForce RTX 3070 GA104 5888 8GB 256-bit 14 GT/s GDDR6 220W $499

While Nvidia is aiming to put the vanilla GeForce RTX 4070 on store shelves in April, it's unclear whether that will be early or late in the month. Perhaps, the company is now evaluating how much GeForce RTX 30-series inventory its partners have left, and will set the exact launch date accordingly.

What also remains to be seen is how much the company plans to charge for its GeForce RTX 4070. It's obvious that its MSRP will be lower than $799 — but just how much lower that is will be key to its appeal.