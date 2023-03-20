Gigabyte App Allegedly Confirms Nvidia RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 Memory Configs

Gigabyte has seemingly revealed the memory configurations for Nvidia's upcoming GeForce RTX 4060 and GeForce RTX 4070 graphics cards via its Gigabyte Control Center software. There aren't any surprises, as the Ada Lovelace-based add-in-boards will carry 8GB and 12GB of memory, respectively, according to VideoCardz.



Version 23.03.02.01 Gigabyte's Control Center app adds support for the Gigabyte RTX 4070 Aero OC 12GB (GV-N4070AERO OC-12G) and the Gigabyte RTX 4060 Gaming OC 8GB (GV-N4060GAMING OC-8GD) products, revealing their memory capacities. The memory type (GDDR6X or GDDR6) isn't confirmed yet, though rumors pin the 4070 with GDDR6X and the 4060 with regular GDDR6.



We were already pretty sure that Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070 would have the same 192-bit 12GB GDDR6X memory subsystem as the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, since the two products are based on the same AD104 GPU. The key difference seems to be using fewer active CUDA cores on the 4070. Will the GeForce RTX 4070 end up in our list of the best graphics cards? We'll have to wait and see. Here are the tentative specs.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Nvidia RTX 40-Series Specifications Header Cell - Column 0 GPU FP32 CUDA Cores Memory Configuration TBP MSRP GeForce RTX 4090 Ti AD102 18176 (?) 24GB 384-bit 24 GT/s GDDR6X (?) 600W (?) ? GeForce RTX 4090 AD102 16384 24GB 384-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 450W $1,599 GeForce RTX 4080 AD103 9728 16GB 256-bit 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X 320W $1,199 GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AD104 7680 12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 285W $799 GeForce RTX 4070 AD104 5888 (?) 12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X (?) 250W (?) <$650? GeForce RTX 4060 Ti AD106 4352 (?) 8GB 128-bit 18 GT/s GDDR6 (?) 160W (?) <$500? GeForce RTX 3070 GA104 5888 8GB 256-bit 14 GT/s GDDR6 220W $499

In many ways, 8GB of GDDR6 memory on Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 can be considered as a downgrade from the GeForce RTX 3060, which carries 12GB of GDDR6 memory. Nvidia's AD107 and AD106 graphics processors that power the company's GeForce RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti products only feature a 128-bit memory interface (according to unofficial information), so it would only be possible to use these these GPUs with 8GB or 16GB of memory — and the latter option may not be exactly feasible for cost reasons, as it would require using memory on both sides of the PCB in "clamshell" mode (similar to the RTX 3090).



Nvidia is expected to launch its GeForce RTX 4070 with 12GB of memory on April 13, 2023. The product will be positioned below the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti that has been on the market for a couple of months now, but it is unclear how much Nvidia plans to charge for its vanilla GeForce RTX 4070. Given the specs, performance will be quite a bit lower than the 4070 Ti, suggesting the price would need to be under $650 to make much sense, and even that would likely be too high.



Plans for the RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti are even less clear. Last week we saw images of an alleged GeForce RTX 4060 Founders Edition board, which may be considered as a confirmation that Nvidia is working on this product. Yet, it remains to be seen when the GeForce RTX 4060 will hit the shelves and at what price. With the outgoing 3060 and 3060 Ti sitting at $329 and $399, respectively, we imagine $499 would be about the highest price most potential buyers would be willing to consider.