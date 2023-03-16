Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 Founders Edition Pictured

Reputable hardware leaker @KittyYYuko has published pictures of an alleged Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 Founders Edition graphics card. The Ada Lovelace-based add-in-board uses a cooling system akin to that used by other Founders Edition products, so while it may be rather quiet, it is not small enough to fit into a compact desktop.

The alleged GeForce RTX 4060 Founders Edition graphics card depicted by @KittyYYuko indeed carries the 'RTX 4060' marking on its double-wide cooling, unlike Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 Founders Edition and RTX 3060 Ti Founders Edition graphics boards that come with plain coolers without any markings. Curiously, the blogger asserts that the board is 'maybe, RTX 4060 Ti.'

While Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti have similar model numbers, they are likely to be very different internally. The GeForce RTX 4060 is reportedly based on the AD107 GPU with 3,072 CUDA cores and a 128-bit GDDR6 memory subsystem, whereas the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti carries the AD106 GPU with 4,352 CUDA cores (41% more) and a 128-bit GDDR6 memory subsystem. If priced right and they test well, both boards could end up in our list of the best graphics cards.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Nvidia RTX 40-Series Specifications Row 0 - Cell 0 GPU FP32 CUDA Cores Memory Configuration TBP MSRP GeForce RTX 4090 Ti AD102 18176 (?) 24GB 384-bit 24 GT/s GDDR6X (?) 600W (?) ? GeForce RTX 4090 AD102 16384 24GB 384-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 450W $1,599 GeForce RTX 4080 AD103 9728 16GB 256-bit 22.4 GT/s GDDR6X 320W $1,199 GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AD104 7680 12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 285W $799 GeForce RTX 4070 * AD104 5888 (?) 12GB 192-bit 21 GT/s GDDR6X 250W (?) ? GeForce RTX 4060 Ti * AD106 4352 (?) 8GB 128-bit 18 GT/s GDDR6 160W (?) <$500? GeForce RTX 3070 GA104 5888 8GB 256-bit 14 GT/s GDDR6 220W $499

The GeForce RTX 4060 Ti version is naturally projected to offer considerably higher performance than the vanilla GeForce RTX 4060. It will also be surprising if Nvidia releases a GeForce RTX 4060 Founders Edition but not a GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Founders Edition.

Yet Nvidia's strategy concerning Ada Lovelace-based Founders Edition boards looks different than the company's approach to Ampere-powered Founders Edition graphics cards. @KittyYYuko also published images of an Nvidia's RTX 4070 Ti Founders Edition, which hasn't been released by Team Green.

When Nvidia rolled out its GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 graphics cards in October, the company said that it would not release a Founders Edition of its RTX 4080 12GB board, which was eventually rebranded as the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. The lack of a 4070 Ti FE always felt a bit odd, considering we've had FE models of the GTX 1060 6GB and above, RTX 2060 and above, and RTX 3060 Ti and above.



The Founders Edition boards are aimed not only at end users, but also at PC makers, so not making an RTX 4070 Ti Founders Edition for $799 is a little bit odd since this product would be a bigger seller for PC makers than the considerably more expensive GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition that costs $1,199. Developing a product and not releasing it is nothing new in this industry, but canceling (or at least delaying) the RTX 4070 Ti Founders Edition is still strange, if it's true.

Considering the fact that these images of Nvidia's alleged RTX 4060 Founders Edition and RTX 4070 Ti Founders Edition AIBs come from an unofficial source, sprinkle liberally with salt. But you know what they say about smoke and fire, and it's possible that the pictures show products that are indeed incoming.