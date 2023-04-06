Lian Li Brings RGB to 16-Pin 12VHPWR With Strimer Plus V2

Lian Li has a new RGB power cable, this time developed for the 12VHPWR connector found on many of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series GPUs. The new cable, the Strimer Plus V2 12VHPWR, is available for pre-order today, starting at $49.99. The company also announced new fans, too.



There will be different variants depending on the power supply you're using. For newer ATX 3.0 PSUs, you can get a 12+4 pin connector on both ends. Those using older PSUs can get 12+4 pin on the GPU end and three 8-pin connectors to attach to the power supply. You can also choose between a slim version with eight light guides or a thicker variant with 12 light guides, which bumps the price up to $59.99.

Lian Li says that the Strimer's 12VHPWR connector, which has a bit of a troubled history, has a custom design on the GPU end, with "improvements to its original design to provide a stronger connection to the GPU, and uses materials to ensure the connector’s durability."

(Image credit: Lian Li)

The company states that the Strimer uses gauge wires that deliver up to 600W of power to the GPU. Perhaps most importantly, Lian Li claims its cables can "sustain higher temperatures and sharper bends even when it is close to the connector." In fact, a portion of the connector housing can be detached from the Strimer for tighter bends.



This might sound like a lot of precautions, but it wasn't long ago that people thought these 12VHPWR connectors were melting in their GPUs. (Nvidia ultimately said these 16-pin plugs were not being properly inserted into GPUs.) The Peripheral Component Interconnect Special Interest Group (PCI-SIG) told companies to better test their products to ensure there were no further incidents. (If this were to melt, it would probably make for a fascinating light show, that's for sure.)



We've used previous Strimers in some of our PC builds, like the RGBeast.

(Image credit: Lian Li)

Lian Li also has a series of RGB fans coming out today. The Uni Fan AL V2 comes in 120 mm and 140 mm sizes and has addressable RGB on each corner of the fan. It allows for daisy-chaining up to six fans on a single port, and the company says the 28 mm frame offers up to 20% improved performance over prior fans. With black and white designs, it can fit lots of build themes. A single 120 mm fan is $27.99, while a triple pack with a controller is $89.99. A single 140 mm fan is $30.99. Like the Strimer, it is available for pre-order today.