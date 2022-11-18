Nvidia on Melting 16-Pin Adapter: Connectors Weren’t Plugged in Correctly

After studying multiple incidents involving melting and overheating 12VHPWR power adapters with the GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards for several weeks, Nvidia has finally issued an official statement.

"We are actively investigating the reports," a statement by Nvidia reads. "We are aware of about 50 cases globally. Our findings to date suggest that a common issue is that connectors are not fully plugged into the graphics card. To help ensure the connector is secure we recommend plugging the power dongle into the graphics card first to ensure it is firmly and evenly plugged in, before plugging the graphics card into the motherboard. We are investigating additional ways to ensure that the connector is secure before powering on the graphics card. Nvidia and our partners are committed to supporting our customers and ensuring an expedited RMA process, regardless of the cable or card used."

The company is aware of 50 melting 16-pin 12VHPWR adapter cases globally and will keep investigating further. So far, the company has found that melting and overheating have happened when the adapter's connector is not securely plugged into its socket. The company advises GeForce RTX 4090 owners to securely connect the adapter before installing the board into its PCIe slot. Meanwhile, the company and its partners promise to replace damaged hardware promptly for those affected by the issue.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4090 is the company's $1,599 flagship product. News of the adaptor problems became well-known through forum and reddit posts, which created an impression that it was a widespread issue. So far, Nvidia says it has investigated 50 reports of melting adaptors, which isn't egregiously high considering that Nvidia and its partners have sold tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of GeForce RTX 4090 graphics boards so far.

Nvidia is still investigating the reports and ways to ensure the adapter is seated correctly before powering on the card, though the company didn't elaborate on whether the latter entails a modification to the existing design or other measures. We'll update as necessary.