Gigabyte releases 27 new Nvidia RTX 50-series GPUs at CES 2025 — 3 Aorus Radeon RX 9000 GPUs also announced

Gigabyte has just announced 30 new GPU models at CES 2025, comprised of 27 Nvidia GPUs, which should soon be available, and three AMD Radeon RX 9000-series cards expected to arrive later this year. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-series comprises seven RTX 5090 cards, eight RTX 5080 GPUs, six RTX 5070 Ti graphics cards, and six RTX 5070 GPUs. The company also listed the following AMD cards: Aorus Radeon RX 9070 XT Elite, RX 9070 XT Gaming OC, and RX 9070 Gaming OC.

If you’re building a PC with a custom water loop, Gigabyte makes it easy to add the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 to your system. They’re both available in the Xtreme Waterforce WB variant. These two GPUs are also available in AIO versions for those who don’t want to deal with the intricacies of custom liquid cooling.

Introducing AORUS GeForce RTX 50 Series - Feel the Chill | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Small form factor (SFF) PC fans can also celebrate, as you’re getting nine SFF GPUs in the Gigabyte lineup — from the RTX 5080 to the RTX 5070—giving you three options per performance level. There’s also at least one white or light-colored GPU per level so that you can build an all-white SFF PC with a Gigabyte GPU.

Gigabyte’s new GPUs, both from Nvidia and AMD (except for the water block-only models), come with three fans. The company says that all these graphics cards use its new Hawk Fan design, reducing air resistance, thus making it more efficient at cooling these more power-hungry cards. They also reduce noise levels, allowing you to better enjoy your games without hearing the whine of a turbo et under your desk or beside your monitor.

Swipe to scroll horizontally GPU Memory Clock Memory Size Memory Bus Power Connector Card Bus Recommended PSU Aorus GeForce RTX 5090 Xtreme Waterforce WB 32G 28Gbps 32 GB GDDR7 512-bit 16-pin x 1 PCIe 5.0 TBD Aorus GeForce RTX 5090 Xtreme Waterforce 32G 28Gbps 32 GB GDDR7 512-bit 16-pin x 1 PCIe 5.0 TBD Aorus GeForce RTX 5090 Master Ice 32G 28Gbps 32 GB GDDR7 512-bit 16-pin x 1 PCIe 5.0 TBD Aorus GeForce RTX 5090 Master 32G 28Gbps 32 GB GDDR7 512-bit 16-pin x 1 PCIe 5.0 TBD GeForce RTX 5090 Gaming OC 32G 28Gbps 32 GB GDDR7 512-bit 16-pin x 1 PCIe 5.0 TBD GeForce RTX 5090 Windforce OC 32G 28Gbps 32 GB GDDR7 512-bit 16-pin x 1 PCIe 5.0 TBD GeForce RTX 5090 Windforce 32G 28Gbps 32 GB GDDR7 512-bit 16-pin x 1 PCIe 5.0 TBD Aorus GeForce RTX 5080 Xtreme Waterforce WB 16G 32Gbps 16 GB GDDR7 256-bit 16-pin x 1 PCIe 4.0 850W Aorus GeForce RTX 5080 Xtreme Waterforce 16G 32Gbps 16 GB GDDR7 256-bit 16-pin x 1 PCIe 4.0 850W Aorus GeForce RTX 5080 Master Ice 16G 32Gbps 16 GB GDDR7 256-bit 16-pin x 1 PCIe 4.0 850W Aorus GeForce RTX 508 Master 16G 32Gbps 16 GB GDDR7 256-bit 16-pin x 1 PCIe 4.0 850W GeForce RTX 5080 Gaming OC 16G 32Gbps 16 GB GDDR7 256-bit 16-pin x 1 PCIe 4.0 850W GeForce RTX 5080 Aero OC SFF 16G 32Gbps 16 GB GDDR7 256-bit 16-pin x 1 PCIe 4.0 850W GeForce RTX 5080 Windforce OC SFF 16G 32Gbps 16 GB GDDR7 256-bit 16-pin x 1 PCIe 4.0 850W GeForce RTX 5080 Windforce SFF 16G 32Gbps 16 GB GDDR7 256-bit 16-pin x 1 PCIe 4.0 850W Aorus GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Master 16G 28 Gbps 16 GB GDDR7 256-bit 16-pin x 1 PCIe 4.0 750W GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Gaming OC 16G 28 Gbps 16 GB GDDR7 256-bit 16-pin x 1 PCIe 4.0 750W GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Aero OC 16G 28 Gbps 16 GB GDDR7 256-bit 16-pin x 1 PCIe 4.0 750W GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Eagle OC ICE SFF 16G 28 Gbps 16 GB GDDR7 256-bit 16-pin x 1 PCIe 4.0 750W GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Eagle OC SFF 16G 28 Gbps 16 GB GDDR7 256-bit 16-pin x 1 PCIe 4.0 750W GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Windforce OC SFF 16G 28 Gbps 16 GB GDDR7 256-bit 16-pin x 1 PCIe 4.0 750W Aorus GeForce RTX 5070 Master 12G 28 Gbps 12 GB GDDR7 192-bit 16-pin x 1 PCIe 5.0 TBD GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming OC 12G 28 Gbps 12 GB GDDR7 192-bit 16-pin x 1 PCIe 5.0 TBD GeForce RTX 5070 Aero OC 12G 28 Gbps 12 GB GDDR7 192-bit 16-pin x 1 PCIe 5.0 TBD GeForce RTX 5070 Eagle OC ICE SFF 12G 28 Gbps 12 GB GDDR7 192-bit 16-pin x 1 PCIe 5.0 TBD GeForce RTX 5070 Eagle OC SFF 12G 28 Gbps 12 GB GDDR7 192-bit 16-pin x 1 PCIe 5.0 TBD GeForce RTX 5070 Windforce OC SFF 12G 28 Gbps 12 GB GDDR7 192-bit 16-pin x 1 PCIe 5.0 TBD

As usual, Gigabyte is introducing these cards under the following trims: Xtreme Waterforce, Master, Gaming, Aero, Eagle, and Windforce. The Xtreme Waterforce is only available for the RTX 5090 and 5080, while you can choose Master, Gaming, and Windforce variants across all of Gigabyte’s RTX 50-series models. On the other hand, you can get an Aero GPU from 5080 and below, while Gigabyte’s Eagle is only an option for the 5070 Ti and the 5070.

All these options mean you can get an Nvidia GPU from Gigabyte that will fit your exact performance, aesthetics, and budgetary needs. The company will also launch AMD’s next-gen GPUs, but since they’re yet to arrive on the market, with an expected arrival date of Q1 2025, you’ll have to wait a few more months to get your hands on one.