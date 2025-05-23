Lowest-ever price — Get $70 off this Zotac Solid OC GeForce RTX 5070

If you've been waiting to make the leap to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 series, upgrading an existing rig or building from scratch, then this 10% saving on the Zotac Solid OC GeForce RTX 5070 12GB GPU could be perfect for you.

Now just $629.99 at Newegg, you can grab one for the lowest price we've seen on this model since its launch.

It also matches the same best price ongoing at Amazon right now, although that card is now out of stock, so Newegg is your best bet.

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 Solid OC: (was $700) now $629 at Newegg

With 12GB 192-GDDR7 VRAM, PCI Express 5.0, DLSS 4.0, and more, this is a good card for the price.

As we noted in our RTX 5070 review, this card is primarily a 1440p card. It can handle some 4K and obviously does well at 1080p, but it's primarily aimed at the 1440p gaming market.

As you might expect, the 5070 easily outstrips the previous generation RTX 4070 across the board, offering a decent generational performance increase at the same theoretical price.

This Zotac version comes with the same Nvidia Blackwell architecture and DLSS 4 support, housed in Zotac's IceStorm 2.0 cooling, replete with BladeLink Fans.

It has 3x DisplayPort 2.1b outputs with UHBR20 and 1 HDMI connector. It consumes around 250W of power, so you'll need at least 650W from your power supply (recommended) to put it to use.

Naturally, the OC stands for overclocked. The OC edition offers a 2542 MHz engine clock as standard, compared to the 2512 MHz from the standard SOLID edition. At this cheaper price, the OC version is only $20 more than the standard, and the regular SOLID is also out of stock, making the step-up a no-brainer.

