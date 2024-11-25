TP-Link Archer GE800 tri-band Wi-Fi 7 gaming router hits new low — $399 ahead of Black Friday

With Black Friday right around the corner, we’re starting to see excellent deals on wireless routers. One particular deal that caught our eye is on the TP-Link Archer GE800, a tri-band Wi-Fi 7 router aimed at gaming enthusiasts.

The Archer GE800 has an MSRP of $599, and when we reviewed it back in September, it had a street price of $469. However, Amazon is currently selling the Archer GE800 for just $399, representing a 33% discount off the MSRP. There’s one extra discount available if you have an Amazon Prime Visa credit card — the Archer GE800 qualifies for 15 percent in cashback instead of the usual 5 percent that you get with the Amazon Prime Visa.

We reviewed the Archer GE800 and found that it delivers stunning performance across all three bands (2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz). Although the Asus ZenWiFi BQ16 Pro has since surpassed it in outright 6 GHz speed, the Archer GE800 delivered an impressive 2,730 Mbps at close range, falling to 1,980 Mbps at 25 feet. The router was no slouch in 5 GHz performance either, surpassing 1,800 Mbps at 6 feet with iPerf3.

TP-Link Archer GE800 Wi-Fi 7 Router: now $399 at Amazon (was $599)

The TP-Link Archer GE800 is a speedy Wi-Fi 7 gaming router that targets gaming enthusiasts. It has two 10 Gbps ports, four 2.5 Gbps ports, and delivers Wi-Fi speeds surpassing 2,700 Mbps.

For gamers especially, wired connectivity is just as much of a priority as wireless performance. TP-Link includes two 10 Gbps ports on the Archer GE800, one of which is for your high-speed ISP connection, while the other is for LAN. You’ll also find four 2.5 Gbps LAN ports, a single SFP+ port, and a USB 3.0 port. There’s even an internal fan to keep all the electronics cool when your network is hopping with traffic, be it from bandwidth-demanding games like Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 or multiple TVs streaming Netflix and Disney Plus in your home.

TP-Link offers a comprehensive web interface that lets you tweak the network to your exacting tastes. There’s also a full assortment of gaming-related optimizations to ensure you can fight lag in your intense multiplayer gaming sessions.

At $399, the TP-Link Archer GE800 isn’t cheap, but it is a solid, high-performance Wi-Fi 7 router that ticks all the pertinent boxes for gaming enthusiasts.