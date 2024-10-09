Our favorite budget gaming headset hits its lowest-ever price of $66

One of our favorite gaming headsets in the "budget" category is on sale for just $66 on Amazon's October Prime Day, the lowest-ever price we've seen. The HyperX Cloud III is a wired headset with powerful drivers and an amazing soundscape, great bass, and a premium quality build. It's hard to find anything to compete with these gaming cans at this low price.

You can find this deal at Amazon where the HyperX Cloud III wired gaming headset is only $66 in the Prime Day sales. We reviewed the HyperX Cloud III headset and awarded it 4 out of 5 stars for its superb value, build quality, looks, fantastic bass, and comfort. Our cons of this headset were the software, weak virtual surround sound performance, and a loud mute button.

The HyperX Cloud III is a worthy successor to the HyperX Cloud II and continues to offer amazing performance for sensible prices. This wired headset is super-comfortable to wear thanks to a lightweight design and soft memory foam ear pads. Powering these cans are a set of angled 53mm drivers that manage to produce some fantastic bass, ideal for large explosions while gaming, or for listening to some pumping tunes.

HyperX Cloud III Wired Gaming Headset: now $66 at Amazon (was $99)

Even at full price, this gaming headset is a worthy purchase, but when it's nearly half the price, the deal just gets better. With angled 53mm drivers, super-comfortable earpads, and great sound, the HyperX Cloud III's are perfect for a budget gaming setup.

The HyperX Cloud III uses DTS Spatial Audio to conjure up a 3D directional soundscape in-game for listening to where enemy fire is coming from or hearing footsteps creeping up on you. Coupled with a clear microphone (with a mute button) to communicate with friends, this headset is ideal for online multiplayer gaming. Connect to a PC, PS5, or Xbox via a 3.5mm cable, USB-A, or an included USB-C adapter.