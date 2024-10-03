The best early Amazon October Prime Day 2024 deals

If you've had your eye on any new components for your PC, a new monitor, or perhaps a shiny new gaming laptop then now is the time to start doing your research and check prices ahead of the fall sales events. Starting soon is Amazon's Big Deals Day sales event returning on the 8th - 9th of October 2024. In conjunction with Amazon's event, several major tech retailers are also hosting their own events to try and grab your hard-earned money.

Although Prime Day 2 (Big Deals Day) is starting on the 8th and 9th you will need to be an existing Amazon Prime member or take up an Amazon Prime membership to be able to grab any possible deals. You can sign up for Prime for $14.99 a month or if you want to save a few dollars you can sign up for a year for $139 - saving you $40.99 over the course of a year.

Several other tech retailers including Newegg, Best Buy, and Walmart are also jumping on the sales train and hosting their own events. Newegg has its Techtober sales event, while Best Buy is hosting a 48-hour flash sale and Walmart is having its Walmart Deals, so there are plenty of opportunities to hopefully pick up a bargain.

Check back often as we will be keeping an eye on some of our favorite deals and updating them regularly during these sales.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days - the best early deals

HP Victus 15 Gaming Laptop: now $449 at Best Buy (was $799) A compact gaming laptop that contains an AMD Radeon RX 6550M laptop GPU, a 6-core AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor, 8GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage. The HP Victus 15 (model: 15-fb2063dx) uses a 15.6-inch display with a bright 300-nit IPS panel. The screen has a maximum resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate - perfect for high-motion gaming.

Kingston Fury Beast RGB 128GB DDR5-5600: now $374 at Amazon (was $493) The Kingston Fury Beast RGB RAM kit comes in 4 x 32GB paired sticks of RAM with a CAS latency of 40 with timings of 40-40-40 at 1.25V. The Kit is DDR5 with 5600MHz speeds and XMP 3.0 profiles for easy overclocking.

Logitech MX Master 3S Mouse: now $83 at Best Buy (was $99)

The best productivity mouse, the MX Master 3S has 3 wireless profiles, five customizable buttons, and a side scroll wheel. The scroll wheel can be tight or smooth and it has up to 8,000 DPI resolution.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse: now $92 at Amazon (was $159)



Logitech's first-gen Pro X Superlight wireless gaming mouse features the brand's Hero 25K sensor and weighs just 63g. The mouse features a 4-button layout including a depressable mousewheel. Play and charge simultaneously or connect over Logitech 2.4GHz wireless for low-latency gaming.

Samsung 990 PRO 1TB SSD: now $109 at Amazon (was $159)

The Samsung 990 Pro 1TB SSD is compatible with PCIe 4.0 x4 interfaces and can reach read/write speeds as high as 7,450 / 6,900 MB/s. The drive uses a Samsung Pascal controller and comes with a 5-year warranty.

Alienware AW3423DWF 34-Inch QD-OLED Gaming Monitor: now $699 at Dell (was $999)



One of our favorite gaming monitors and 5-star Editor's Choice award winner, the Alienware AW3423DWF has $200 knocked off of its usual retail price. With a Quantum Dot OLED display and an immersive 1800R curve on a 34-inch panel, this gaming monitor shines with its motion clarity, inky blacks, and picture quality.

Dell S3222DGM, 32-inch 2K 165 Hz Monitor: now $249 at Best Buy (was $329)



This is the lowest price ever on our favorite gaming monitor. The S3222DGM has an epic contrast ratio, a speedy 165 Hz refresh rate, a curved panel, and a 2560 x 1440 resolution.

What you need to know

What and when is Amazon Prime Big Deals Day?

Amazon Big Deals Day is the name of Amazon's October sales event. Often referred to as Prime Day 2, Big Deals Day is the second time this sales event has taken place - returning from last year. During the event (8-9 October, 2024) Amazon Prime members can see and purchase discounted products featured in the Big Deals Day sales event.

Do I need to be an Amazon Prime Member?

Yes, you need to have an active Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of any Big Deals Day discounts. You can sign up for Amazon Prime for $14.99 a month. If you're a new customer you can even try Prime free for 30-days.

What will be on sale during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days 2024?

Apart from Amazon's own products such as the Kindle and Echo, we can't be 100% sure, but in the past we've seen many computer hardware components, peripherals, and monitors discounted, so we should hopefully see more tech deals in this event.

I've covered many sales events and will be using my experience and expertise to keep a keen deals-eye on all the retailers sales events - looking for the best deals for readers of Tom's Hardware.