Logitech's G Pro X wireless gaming headset drops to $119 in Best Buy's Tech Fest sales event

Sound is one of the most important elements of gaming for me, being able to hear enemy footsteps sneaking up on you, or listening for the direction of incoming enemy fire - a decent pair of gaming headphones is high on the priority list. Having a set of wireless cans is even better, as going cable-less is just so convenient when you need to quickly run to the kitchen between rounds to grab a drink, or just get up, move around, and have a little stretch.

Thanks to the Tech Fest sale at Best Buy, you're able to grab the Logitech G Pro X wireless gaming headset for just $119 - a saving of $110 from the original $229 asking price. This wireless headset deal delivers high-quality audio sound at a portion of the original price so that you can enjoy wire-free gaming without breaking the bank.

The Logitech G Pro X wireless is a premium gaming headset that ditches the cables for a long-range (up to 50 feet) 2.4 GHz wireless connection, loud 50mm drivers, and a great-sounding cardioid microphone. The G Pro X wireless is compatible with your PC and PlayStation, but to access the full potential of the headset and customize your sound profile, you are only able to do this on a PC with Logitech's software suite.

Logitech G Pro X Wireless Gaming Headset: now $119 at Best Buy (was $229)



A premium wireless gaming headset from Logitech that when used on PC unlocks the full potential of the Logitech G software, for extra EQ settings and voice presets. This headset is also compatible with the Sony PlayStation 4/5 console and Nintendo Switch.

We gave the G Pro X 4 stars, praising the headset for its premium look and feel but balking at the original expensive MSRP price. With $110 knocked off the price, the G Pro X is a much more attractive proposition. If you're looking for a more refined-looking gaming headset minus the gamified RGB, this could be the pick for you. Read our full review of the Logitech G Pro X for more information and our insights on this wireless gaming headset.