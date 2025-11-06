This $234.99 Intel Arc B580 is a brilliant budget-friendly graphics card upgrade – 12GB of VRAM unlocks 1440p gaming, with Battlefield 6 thrown in for free

A brand new Intel graphics card, a free AAA game, plus an $80 saving, and it isn’t even Black Friday yet? This graphics card deal isn’t one to miss if you’re thinking about upgrading your gaming rig. Thanks to the folks at B&H Photo, this Acer Intel Arc B580 Nitro OC GPU is down to just $234.99, saving you a whopping 25% on the card itself. You're also gaining Intel’s Holiday Bundle as part of the deal, with one of four big game releases up for grabs, including the new Battlefield 6.

We were impressed with the performance offered by the Intel Arc B580 when we tested it late last year, especially considering its $249 MSRP. While stiff competition from Nvidia and AMD ultimately stole its thunder, not to mention price hikes amid stock shortages on launch, it's still a formidable choice for gamers at this new price. With Intel also adding multi-frame gen support to its XeSS upscaling tech, a feature previously only available to the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-series cards, these GPUs have also gained a real advantage that its AMD rivals can’t offer – at least, not yet.

Specs-wise, this Battlemage GPU features 20 Xe2 cores and ships with 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM attached to a 192-bit memory bus. That 12GB of VRAM helps to explain why Intel focused attention on the B580's 1440p gameplay performance on launch, coming with faster GPU cores and higher capacity VRAM than equivalent cards available at the time, including the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060.