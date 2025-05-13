This stand-alone mechanical switch number-pad and calculator combo is slashed to just $39

The easiest solution for a keyboard for both gaming and productivity is to go for a full-sized keyboard with all the buttons you'd need to accomplish both activities. But what if you've ventured down the TKL (tenkeyless) or 60/65% keyboard route?

Well, the answer is, there are options. My daily driver is an Everest Mountain 60 - a 60% keyboard that I also purchased a separate number pad for. This means I can play games, have plenty of space on my desk, and when it comes time to crunch spreadsheets, I can just whip out the number pad and increase my productivity. Having a detachable number pad also means I can place it on the left of my keyboard (I'm right-handed) and use my mouse and numpad simultaneously.

At Amazon, you can find today's deal on the Azio Izo mechanical switch number pad for just $39. This is a 43% saving from the original list price of $69. The Izo is a combination of a number pad and a calculator, with a screen and even backlighting. The switches used are Gateron-Reds with a linear action. You can connect the numpad to your PC or laptop via USB-C or Bluetooth 5.0.

AZIO IZO Mechanical Switch Number Pad and Calculator: now $39 at Amazon (was $69)

This standalone number pad and calculator combination is perfect for pairing with a keyboard that doesn't already have a built-in number pad, such as the popular 60/65% keyboards and TKL models. The AZIO IZO comes with Gateron-Red mechanical switches, dual connectivity over either Bluetooth 5.0 or USB, and a built-in rechargeable battery.

If you want to pair this number pad up with a matching keyboard, you can. The Azio Izo 75% mechanical keyboard is the matching partner to the standalone number pad and has the same aesthetics and design.

