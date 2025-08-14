We loved the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 in our review, now you can buy one for less than $40 — get a cheap back to school headset while you can

Amazon has discounted the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 Multi-System Gaming Headset to $39.99. The list price for this durable but ultra-light headset, compatible with PC, PS5/PS4, Switch, Xbox, and more (3.5mm), is normally $59.99. In fact, if you must have white peripherals, the higher price remains – this deal is for the headset in a black finish. We reviewed this headset and loved it at its $59.99 launch price, back in September 2022.

On the Amazon product page, SteelSeries boasts of the Arctis Nova 1's "almighty audio," which emanates from its "custom-designed high fidelity drivers," specifically 40mm 20 -22,000Hz speakers in each ear. Software drivers aren't totally necessary here, with the simple, reliable, and low-latency 3.5mm jack connection. Software does add benefits on the PC and PS5 side, though, as these platforms can enjoy advanced features like 360-degree spatial audio and tweak parametric EQ settings.

Another key attraction of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 gaming headset is its ergonomics. Wearing this headset for prolonged periods should be a breeze. It weighs in at a mere 236g/0.52lbs.

The four-point adjustable band, with flexible stretchy support, and the AirWeave memory foam cushions on the ear cups should keep you cool through heavy gaming sessions. There are also points scored for convenience, with controls for essential adjustments like volume and mic mute situated on one ear cup.

Staying on the topic of the microphone, this extends or neatly retracts into the left ear cup. According to SteelSeries, it is a "ClearCast Gen 2 mic" which can silence background noise by up to 25dB on any platform.

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 Multi-System Gaming Headset certainly has a lot going for it at the new price, sneaking below $40 on Amazon. It will appeal to those looking for a low-cost wired solution, without too many corners cut.

However, with headsets, the beauty is in the experience, and thankfully, our review of this exact device gave it the back-handed plaudit of being wired but worth it. With its new price, it is probably even more worth it, and our reviewer was very happy with both the headset's audio and ergonomics. This affordable headset even gets an honorable mention in our regularly updated Best Gaming Headsets 2025 feature.

