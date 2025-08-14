We loved the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 in our review, now you can buy one for less than $40 — get a cheap back to school headset while you can

Deals
By published

This headset scored well in our review, even at its 33% more expensive launch price.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 gaming headset
(Image credit: SteelSeries)

Amazon has discounted the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 Multi-System Gaming Headset to $39.99. The list price for this durable but ultra-light headset, compatible with PC, PS5/PS4, Switch, Xbox, and more (3.5mm), is normally $59.99. In fact, if you must have white peripherals, the higher price remains – this deal is for the headset in a black finish. We reviewed this headset and loved it at its $59.99 launch price, back in September 2022.

SteelSeries SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 Multi-System Gaming Headset
Save 33%
SteelSeries SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 Multi-System Gaming Headset : was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

33% off MSRP

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 offers wide system compatibility with its wired 3.5mm connection. However, it still supports advanced features like 360-degree spatial audio (PC/PS5) and parametric EQ. Also, this lightweight design features a bidirectional noise-cancelling mic.

Read more
View Deal

Another key attraction of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 gaming headset is its ergonomics. Wearing this headset for prolonged periods should be a breeze. It weighs in at a mere 236g/0.52lbs.

The four-point adjustable band, with flexible stretchy support, and the AirWeave memory foam cushions on the ear cups should keep you cool through heavy gaming sessions. There are also points scored for convenience, with controls for essential adjustments like volume and mic mute situated on one ear cup.

Staying on the topic of the microphone, this extends or neatly retracts into the left ear cup. According to SteelSeries, it is a "ClearCast Gen 2 mic" which can silence background noise by up to 25dB on any platform.

Image 1 of 3
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 gaming headset
(Image credit: SteelSeries)

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 Multi-System Gaming Headset certainly has a lot going for it at the new price, sneaking below $40 on Amazon. It will appeal to those looking for a low-cost wired solution, without too many corners cut.

However, with headsets, the beauty is in the experience, and thankfully, our review of this exact device gave it the back-handed plaudit of being wired but worth it. With its new price, it is probably even more worth it, and our reviewer was very happy with both the headset's audio and ergonomics. This affordable headset even gets an honorable mention in our regularly updated Best Gaming Headsets 2025 feature.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.

TOPICS
Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.