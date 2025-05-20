Adata launches 'Trusta' enterprise line at Computex — SSDs and RAM for Edge AI and Enterprise users

Adata launched the new Trusta brand at this year's Computex, seeking to break into the enterprise market with a group of new products geared towards uncompromising performance.

Trusta — T7 and T5 SSDs

The inaugural products of the Trusta badge are two new SSD lines: the T7 and T5 families. The T7 line supports several enterprise-exclusive standards, while the T5 series is based on the PCIe Gen4 and SATA III interfaces.

The T7P5 is the flagship SSD launching from Trusta. The T7P5 offers sequential read/write speeds of up to 13,500 / 10,400 MB/s, and will be available starting from 1.92TB and ranging up to 15.36TB.

The T7P5 notably is not available in any consumer form factors or interfaces—the display model uses the U.2 standard, and the T7P5 also comes in the E3.S and E1.S (9.5/15/25mm) standards. These unique standards are enterprise replacements for the M.2 and 2.5" form factors at much higher power budgets.

The T7P5 was running benchmarks at multiple display tables when we arrived. Besides local LLM demos, the SSD was also running a benchmark where it rested at around 18W power consumption, a decently high consumption for a U.2 drive.

The T5-series includes the T5P4B, T5S3B, and T5S3 SSDs. The T5P4B and T5S3B are M.2 SSDs and were on display at Computex, while the T5S3 is a 2.5" SATA SSD. The T5 SSDs are built for use as enterprise boot drives, with the T5P4B on PCIe Gen4 x4 and the T5S3B on SATA III.

The T5P4B has sequential read/writes of 6000 / 800 MB/s and is available from 240GB to 3.84TB, with the SATA T5S3B at a slower 550 / 480 MB/s and capacities of 120GB to 1.92TB. There is no word yet on pricing for any of the Trenta products, though it is likely that as enterprise products they will not be made available to the public.

Showing Off The Rest of the Enterprise Market

The rest of Trusta's display hinged on showing off a few borrowed components from other manufacturers meant for the enterprise space. Silicon Motion's MonTitan development platform and Intel's new direct liquid cooling system were among these items.

The MonTitan Gen 5 Enterprise SSD Platform was first announced by Silicon Motion back in 2022. Based on its SM8366 SSD controller, the MonTitan platform supports up to 128TB SSDs and sequential read/write speeds of 14 / 11 GB/s, as seen in action on the Computex floor. The platform has been seen in the wild before, with Adata's inclusion of it likely to hint at Adata's plans for enterprise Gen5 SSDs arriving sooner than later.

Also on display was a look at a new server liquid cooling solution, built in part by JWS Technologies and by Intel. It seems like this is a look at Intel's new direct liquid cooling platform, first announced in April. Able to disperse 1,000W of cooling, the new cooling system was designed by Intel from the ground up, supposedly taking years to complete.

The JWS Technologies part of the water cooling setup is built to cool I/O devices within server hardware, likely Adata's new enterprise SSD family. It's the first vendor add-on to the Intel cooling tech that we've seen in the wild, and a great sign for Intel Foundry's next big project getting ready to reach the real world.

The Trusta launch at Adata's booth is a big step for the storage maker as it attempts to access the fastest-growing corner of the computer market. For more from Adata and the rest of the vendors at Computex 2025, be sure to catch our Day 1 Round-Up and continuing coverage as the week continues.

