Elgato now lets you turn any device you want into a Stream Deck

At Computex 2025, Elgato has unveiled " Stream Deck Everywhere ." This new initiative includes a handful of new projects—some minor, with others shaking up our expectations a bit. Perhaps the most exciting development is for the Virtual Stream Deck (VSD) application, which aims to bring Elgato's Stream Deck interface to a new range of devices.

A variant of the Stream Deck MK.2 is releasing with a new key switch option. This edition will be fitted with Scissor-Switch keys and is promised to provide a faster response time than regular membrane keys. These switches are very thin and don't have as far to move before they actuate, making them a highly responsive option for some. If you're not familiar with the Stream Deck MK.2 , check out our review to see what it's capable of. Overall, we enjoyed our experience and gave it a rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

(Image credit: Elgato, Corsair)

There's also a new network dock by the same name, Network Dock, that offers a hardwired network option for Stream Deck devices. It connects to the Stream Deck via USB and supports both PoE and non-PoE connections. Corsair, Elgato's parent company, confirmed that the IP address could be managed directly on the device.

The Stream Deck Module is another new product, this one is slated to provide a modular platform for DIY enthusiasts to build their own control systems. There are three varieties available in different sizes, including 6-key, 15-key, and 32-key. These are housed inside an aluminum chassis intended to easily drop into projects.

(Image credit: Elgato, Corsair)

We're particularly interested in the Virtual Stream Deck (VSD), as well. This application is intended to allow users to simulate a Stream Deck virtually, as the name suggests, on screen. This effectively lets you turn your own devices into an Elgato Stream Deck. Open source alternatives have existed for a while, like this Raspberry Pi-powered DIY stream deck , but this is an official launch from Elgato, which can be appealing in its own right. The new VSD software will slowly be made available to more devices over time.

