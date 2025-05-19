Crucial announces T710 SSD with 14.9 GB/s of performance, X10 portable SSD up to 8TB

Crucial launched its new T710 SSD here in Taipei, Taiwan, at Computex 2025, touting speeds of up to a blistering 14.9 GB/s and 2.2 million IOPS over the PCIe 5.0 interface. The T710 has numerous advantages over the prior-gen model, the T705, which we found to be the fastest SSD on the market at the time and a go-to recommendation on our list of Best SSDs. Crucial also announced the X10 series of portable SSDs that offer up to 8TB of storage in a slim, attractive form factor. The company also teased a USB4 portable SSD prototype that delivers up to 4 GB/s of throughput.

The Crucial T710 is the focal point, though. Crucial has upped the performance ante on its fastest SSD while cramming it into a slimmer form factor suitable for laptops and lowering power consumption and heat.

The Crucial T710 will be available with and without a heatsink. The bare SSDs will be available on June 1, and the heatsink-equipped models will arrive later in the quarter. Crucial hasn't yet shared pricing. Notably, the SSD has a single-sided form factor that enables use in laptops, a huge advantage over the prior-gen model that will foment broader support from OEMs.

Crucial has also slimmed down the thickness (Z-height) of the heatsink-equipped model from 21mm to 11mm, making for a slimmer design courtesy of the new circular air channels (you can see a side-by-side comparison with the prior-gen T705 in the album below). The company also built an LED activity light into the T710's PCB, and a diffuser on the top of the heatsink glows white when the drive is chewing through workloads.

Speed is the word of the day, though. The T710 provides up to 2.2 million IOPS of random read performance, a 28% gen-on-gen improvement, and 1.8 million IOPS of random write performance, a 42% improvement. Perhaps more impressively, the drive reduces power by 67% and 80% during random read/write workloads, respectively.

The Crucial T710 comes in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities. Peak sequential read/write bandwidth weighs in at 14.9 / 13.8 GB/s, with performance varying by the capacity of the drive. The drive also offers between 600 and 2,400 TB of write endurance (TBW), again varying by capacity. The SSD is also optimized for the game-boosting DirectStorage tech.

Crucial uses the SMI SM2508 SSD controller with the drive, a notable shift from the Phison SSD controller it used with the T705. This controller has much lower power consumption, which helps with power efficiency and cooling. Micron pairs the controller with its 276-Layer G9 TLC NAND running at a blistering 3,600 MT/s. The drive comes with a DRAM cache, but Crucial hasn't shared the capacity.

Crucial also announced it is shipping its X10 portable SSD with read speeds of up to 2,100 MB/s, doubling the prior-gen model's speed. Crucial doesn't share write performance ratings for its non-Pro X-series models.

This drive communicates over a USB Gen 3.3 x2 interface and comes in a wide range of capacities: 1, 2, 4, 6, and 8TB. The 6TB capacity point is an interesting one that we don't usually see with portable SSDs, but it makes a lot of sense to provide a mid-range price point between the sharp jump between the 4TB and 8TB models.

The X10 is powered by the SM2322 controller. The drive is IP65-rated for dust and water resistance, a notable improvement over the prior-gen model, and is drop-resistant for up to 9.8 feet. The drive is slim and attractive, and has a nice weight in the hand. The X10 is available at retail today.

Crucial also demoed a working prototype USB4 SSD at the show, with the caveat that the company isn't yet committing to productizing this tech demonstrator. The drive delivers up to 4,000 / 3,700 MB/s of sequential read/write throughput in Crystal Disk benchmark, an impressive feat for a portable drive in such a small form factor. Hopefully, Crucial brings this drive to market, as nagging compatibility issues with the USB Gen 3.2 x2 interface, due to often wishy-washy support from motherboard makers and not the SSDs themselves, remain a sore point.

Here's a look at the broad portfolio of Crucial devices we saw at the company's office in Taipei.

The Crucial T710 without the heatsink arrives on July 1, and you can expect that we'll have a review in that timeframe. The heatsink-equipped model arrives this summer. Finally, you can snag a Crucial X10 portable SSD at retail today.