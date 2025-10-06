One of the best 8TB SSDs is now also the cheapest at just 6 cents per GB — save up to 14% on the 8TB WD Black SN850X and solve your storage needs for good

You can never have enough storage, especially if it's high-speed! The WD_Black SN850X 8TB is currently on sale for $539.99 at Newegg, right before Amazon Prime Big Deals Day kicks off. This PCIe 4.0 drive is already $60 off its usual price, and you can even take advantage of an extra discount on Newegg to bring the price down to $515.98—just a few dollars above its all-time low.

To enjoy Newegg's additional PC Combo Saving discount, purchase the Montech Metal Pro 12 cooling fan along with the WD_Black SN850X 8TB drive. This great combo saves you $43 — $6 from the automatically applied MCF6 promo code and $37 from the combo savings — and makes your total just $515.98. At this current price, the WD_Black SN850X 8TB is the most affordable 8TB SSD on the market.

Sandisk WD_Black SN850X 8TB: was $599.99 now $515.98 at Newegg The WD_Black SN850X 8TB is a high-speed PCIe 4.0 SSD with outstanding performance. It offers a combination of speed and capacity, making it an excellent choice for a primary or secondary drive. Make sure to add the Montech Metal Pro 12 case fan to your basket to get the total saving.

The WD_Black SN850X, recognized as one of the best SSDs, remains a highly formidable storage device even by contemporary standards. As a PCIe 4.0 SSD, it delivers some of the most impressive performance available on the market, notwithstanding that of PCIe 5.0 drives, which don't always offer you more bang for your buck.

The WD_Black SN850X 8TB features a standard M.2 2280 form factor, making it easy to upgrade your PC or laptop's storage to the next level. It also fits perfectly inside your PlayStation 5, so if you're looking for extra space to expand your game library or get ready for upcoming AAA titles, the WD_Black SN850X 8TB is definitely worth considering.

Although higher-capacity drives generally do not offer the same level of performance as those with lower capacities, the WD_Black SN850X 8 TB does not exhibit such tradeoffs. The SSD maintains PCIe 4.0-leading sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,200 MB/s and 6,600 MB/s, respectively. Its random performance is comparable to the best in the market, with rated random read and write speeds reaching up to 1,200,000 IOPS.

Performance isn't the only highlight of the WD_Black SN850X 8TB. The drive is also highly durable, with a rated endurance of 4,800 TBW. To put that into perspective, it's like writing around 518GB per day, which is unlikely in normal usage. SanDisk backs the WD_Black SN850X 8TB with a limited five-year warranty, so unless you go overboard with the drive, your investment is protected for the next half a decade.

Priced at $515.98, the WD_Black SN850X 8TB represents a significant investment, and there's no way to sugarcoat it. Nevertheless, 8TB solid-state drives are inherently costly, and that's a fact. However, for 6 cents per GB, the WD_Black SN850X 8TB becomes a compelling option for those requiring expansive and high-speed storage, with an emphasis on the latter.

