Prevent pain and strain with this HyperX cool gel wrist rest — now only $17

Comfort is king. If you're a heavy keyboard user, you should invest in a wrist rest.
When building a new PC or putting together a new space for your work or PC gaming, few prioritize a wrist rest. That's because many people either don't have wrist rests or settle for the included rock-hard slabs of plastic that come attached to many gaming keyboards. Check most companies' health and safety policies for desk assesments and you'll see a wrist rest included, but a surprising amount of people don't use one at all, and if you spend a significant amount of time on a keyboard, you're risking the chance of developing musculoskeletal disorders and other health issues without support.
On offer at Amazon is the HyperX wrist rest for just $17reduced from $20 ($22 direct from HyperX). This tried and tested favorite wrist rest of many of the editors at Tom's Hardware is a superb value for the money, and provides comfort and even cooling to your wrists.
This version is the full-sized wrist rest for use with a full-size keyboard. The pad measures 18 x 3.9 inches (L x W), and is plain black in color, with some red stitching around the edge. The HyperX logo is emblazoned on the top, in a subtle black, so this rest can fit in an office environment without looking unprofessional.
The wrist rest is constructed from a thick cloth covering, a cooling gel/memory foam filling, and a non-slip, textured rubber base. This wrist rest will last you a long time, and when it eventually succumbs to wear and tear, you'll have saved your wrists a lot of strain.
