Prevent pain and strain with this HyperX cool gel wrist rest — now only $17

When building a new PC or putting together a new space for your work or PC gaming, few prioritize a wrist rest. That's because many people either don't have wrist rests or settle for the included rock-hard slabs of plastic that come attached to many gaming keyboards. Check most companies' health and safety policies for desk assesments and you'll see a wrist rest included, but a surprising amount of people don't use one at all, and if you spend a significant amount of time on a keyboard, you're risking the chance of developing musculoskeletal disorders and other health issues without support.

On offer at Amazon is the HyperX wrist rest for just $17reduced from $20 ($22 direct from HyperX). This tried and tested favorite wrist rest of many of the editors at Tom's Hardware is a superb value for the money, and provides comfort and even cooling to your wrists.

This version is the full-sized wrist rest for use with a full-size keyboard. The pad measures 18 x 3.9 inches (L x W), and is plain black in color, with some red stitching around the edge. The HyperX logo is emblazoned on the top, in a subtle black, so this rest can fit in an office environment without looking unprofessional.

This padded wrist rest from HyperX features the logo subtly scribed on the top in black. The pad is made from a cloth outer, cool gel inner, and non-slip rubber base. This particular deal is on the full-size rest, measuring 18 inches long by 3.9 inches wide.

The wrist rest is constructed from a thick cloth covering, a cooling gel/memory foam filling, and a non-slip, textured rubber base. This wrist rest will last you a long time, and when it eventually succumbs to wear and tear, you'll have saved your wrists a lot of strain.

