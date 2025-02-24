Logitech's ambidextrous lightweight G Pro Wireless gaming mouse is now only $69 — an excellent choice for lefties

The Logitech G Pro is still a great choice for a gaming mouse, even though it has now been surpassed by newer generations and iterations. The G Pro was replaced by the G Pro Superlight, and then the G Pro Superlight 2. Although more recent iterations reduced the mouse's weight, not everything was an upgrade. The Logitech G Pro still has a sensor with a high accuracy of 25K DPI and is the perfect gaming mouse for lefties, thanks to its truly ambidextrous design, which, unfortunately, was a feature that was dropped in the newer models.

Today's deal features the superb Logitech G Pro gaming mouse, on sale at Amazon for under $70. You can grab a Logitech G Pro wireless gaming mouse for just $69 and look forward to some accurate and smooth gaming mouse action. It might not be the best choice for an MMO with its lack of a mega-button side panel, but for most other types of games — especially FPS — it's a superb choice.

Using a lightweight design and only weighing 80 grams on the scale, the Logitech G Pro won't put too much strain on your gaming hand. The G Pro features an ergonomic, ambidextrous design with removable side buttons for customization. The sensor used in the G Pro is the Logitech HERO 25K with 25,600 DPI, 400 IPS speed, and 40 G acceleration. The onboard memory of the mouse can store up to 5 profiles.

Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse: now $69 at Amazon (was $129)

This lightweight gaming mouse from Logitech weighs only 80 grams and is one of the only modern FPS gaming mice to feature a truly ambidextrous design, with the ability to switch the side buttons for either left or right-handed gamers. With a super-accurate 25,600 DPI sensor and excellent battery life, the Logitech G Pro is a good choice as your main gaming mouse.

The bottom of the mouse also has large PTFE skates for smooth mouse glide, and even though the battery life of the G Pro is excellent, should you suddenly need to charge your mouse, you can use the mouse with the cable to carry on playing while charging. Logitech's G Pro uses a solid 2.4 GHz wireless connection with the included dongle for a super-fast 1-millisecond report rate that eliminates any noticeable latency.

