LG unleashes $999 OLED gaming monitor with lightning 480 Hz refresh rate — LG UltraGear 27GX790A-B features a 27-inch 1440p panel

LG has revealed its latest OLED gaming monitor, the LG UltraGear 27GX790A-B. This 27-inch, 1440p, 480 Hz, DisplayHDR True Black 400-certified gaming monitor has almost no visible border and a far more robust stand than older LG gaming monitors.

As the True Black 400 rating hints, this monitor only reaches 400 nits brightness—where common high-end IPS is 1000 nits—but should still have pretty good HDR thanks to OLED's inherent per-pixel dimming (powering off) capabilities, which significantly elevate high-contrast scenes. It has an estimated 98.5% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, which is pro-grade, though it would need calibration for that user base.

As expected in a modern high refresh rate monitor, especially at 480 Hz, the UltraGear 27GX790A-B has adequate support for AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync. However, its VRR implementation is specifically FreeSync Premium Pro, previously known as FreeSync 2 HDR, which supports LFC (low framerate compensation). Low Framerate Compensation ensures that your monitor stays within its VRR range by using duplicate frames when that target is not met to prevent tearing— the VRR range usually starts around 48 Hz. However, we don't have that specification for this monitor just yet.

If you aren't already familiar with the benefits of OLED and how they facilitate an excellent gaming experience, here's the rundown. Disregarding for a moment supremely high refresh rate that may even push practicality among eSports pros, OLEDs have some inherent traits that make them great for gaming compared to other high-end panel types like IPS.

The biggest benefit is near-instant pixel response time—almost like CRTs, which are still beloved for that and low input lag—and at a rated 0.03 millisecond response time, LG UltraGear 27GX790A-B should be able to deliver a blur-free gaming experience. Actual input lag ratings, particularly below the native refresh rate, remain to be seen, though prospects look pretty good.

Overall, the LG UltraGear 27GX790A-B looks like a premium and worthwhile addition to the ever-limited OLED gaming monitor lineup. Its $999.99 pricing is in line with other 27-inch OLEDs like the Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDP, and the build quality—particularly the monitor stand—is elevated yet further from past high-end LG offerings.

Pre-orders remain open until December 25, and the monitor will begin shipping "the week of 12/30 or as the product becomes available", per the official LG store listing.