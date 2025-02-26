Acer Predator X32 X3 240 Hz OLED gaming monitor review: All the bells and whistles

The Acer Predator X32 X3 is a stellar gaming monitor with a gorgeous and colorful OLED picture. Its performance is top-notch, and it can morph into a high frame rate machine with the flick of a switch.

Why you can trust Tom's Hardware Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

OLED technology has brought many good things to gamers, like premium image quality, color accuracy, color saturation, and incredible contrast. They deliver next-level video processing with blur-free motion processing and low input lag.

But they have also inspired a new category, the dual-mode monitor. The two modes are refresh rate and resolution options. You can buy a 240 Hz 4K screen that also refreshes at 480 Hz when set to FHD resolution.

I’ve checked out a couple of these before, and this is the latest example: Acer’s Predator X32 X3. It’s a 32-inch OLED panel with 4K at 240 Hz and FHD at 480 Hz, along with Adaptive-Sync, HDR, and wide gamut color. Let’s take a look at one of the best 4K gaming monitors.

Acer Predator X32 X3 Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Panel Type / Backlight Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) Screen Size / Aspect Ratio 32 inches / 16:9 Max Resolution and Refresh Rate 3840x2160 @ 240 Hz Row 3 - Cell 0 1920x1080 @ 480 Hz Row 4 - Cell 0 FreeSync and G-Sync Compatible Native Color Depth and Gamut 10-bit / DCI-P3 Row 6 - Cell 0 HDR10, Display HDR 400 Response Time (GTG) 0.03ms Brightness (mfr) 250 nits static Row 9 - Cell 0 400 nits variable Row 10 - Cell 0 1,000 nits peak (1.5% window) Contrast Unmeasurable Speakers 2x 5w Video Inputs 1x DisplayPort 1.4 w/DSC Row 14 - Cell 0 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x USB-C Audio 3.5mm headphone output USB 3.2 1x up, 3x down, 1x Type C Power Consumption 51w, brightness @ 200 nits Panel Dimensions WxHxD w/base 28.1 x 18.1-22.8 x 12 inches (714 x 460-579 x 305mm) Panel Thickness 2.6 inches (67mm) Bezel Width Top: 0.35 inch (9mm) Row 21 - Cell 0 Bottom and Sides: 0.39 inch (10mm) Weight 15.4 pounds (7kg) Warranty 3 years

There are several dual-mode monitors available as I write this and they are split into two sub-categories, QHD and UHD, referring to their native resolution. QHD or 2560x1440 is a little less suited for operation at FHD resolution because 1920x1080 is not a multiple. But it is a quarter of 4K’s 3840x2160 numbers. This means you won’t see any artifacts when switching back and forth.

The X32 X3 is 4K natively and one of the few such panels that can run at 240 Hz. You’ll need maximum video card power to achieve frame rates over 200fps at that resolution, but if you have the hardware, the result is spectacular. In the FHD/480 Hz mode, you can expect some of the lowest input lag available and super smooth motion processing with no blur or artifacts.

This capability comes at a premium price, but the X32 X3 is a full-featured package. Adaptive-Sync comes in both FreeSync and G-Sync flavors. The OLED panel delivers infinite contrast which makes for killer HDR quality. HDR10 is supported with a seamless switch between modes. Color coverage comes just a hair shy of 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 gamut. And that is the only thing not part of the equation here, Quantum Dots. I’ve tested several OLEDs lately that cover more than 110%. But they don’t offer the dual-mode feature. The X32 X3’s only direct competitor at this writing is Asus’ PG32UCDP, and it doesn’t have Quantum Dot color either.

There is no shortage of features to enhance both gaming and productivity. Factory calibration assures color accuracy of each monitor. Gaming aids include crosshairs, sniper mode, timers and a frame counter. Refresh mode switching takes just a couple of clicks of the joystick once you’ve set it up. There are a decent pair of internal speakers, and you get USB ports in the front with type C support. You can opt for 21:9 or 32:9 aspect ratios and there’s a constant brightness option for extra bright highlights. The beefy stand has a threaded socket at the top for webcams and the like.

On paper, the X32 X3 is hard to fault, and its promised performance is appropriate for the $880 Acer is asking for at this writing. It’s a premium display, but the stunning image and comprehensive feature set make it easy to forget the cost.

Assembly and Accessories

Acer has packed the X32 X3 in molded pulp which is fully recyclable and keeps the contents secure. The substantial base and upright mate with a captive bolt, then the panel snaps in place. Fasteners are included with the 100mm VESA mount in the back if you’d rather use an aftermarket arm or bracket; no adapter is needed. The cable bundle has two USBs and an HDMI but no DisplayPort. This is odd because you’ll need DisplayPort to run it in UHD resolution at 240 Hz. HDMI 2.1 tops out at 120 Hz which is enough for console game systems but not PCs.

Product 360

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Acer) (Image credit: Acer) (Image credit: Acer) (Image credit: Acer) (Image credit: Acer)

The X32 X3 features a heavy base with a stout upright. The styling is conservative, but I couldn’t help noticing the trim at the bottom of the stand. Check out the second photo above and tell me you don’t see a Transformer. When you swivel the panel, the eyes move too. And if you take in the cable management hole above, it looks like Beaker from the Muppets and Optimus Prime had a baby. It would be even cooler if there were LEDs in there, but there aren’t. You don’t get any lighting in the panel either.

The stand includes all adjustments except portrait mode. The height range is 4.7 inches, and you get 5/35 degrees tilt and 30 degrees swivel. Movements are smooth and firm and befit a premium product. There’s metal covering the thin portions of the panel, and all the surface finishes are of high quality.

The X32 X3 has a full set of the latest video interfaces, two HDMI 2.1 which run up to 120 Hz at 4K resolution, and a DisplayPort 1.4 with Display Stream Compression. You can also run video through a USB-C port with the same DisplayPort capability. USB ports number five in total, one upstream, three down, and another type C which you’ll find under the bezel where it’s easier to reach. That’s also where the 3.5mm headphone jack is located. The internal speakers play nice and loud with five watts of power apiece.

OSD Features

The X32 X3’s OSD is devoid of the flashy graphics found in many gaming monitors. Aside from the Predator logo at the top, it is entirely text-based. There are seven menus in total with every option and feature imaginable.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fun starts with Game Assistant where you’ll find aiming points, one of which is dynamic, a sniper mode and timers. You can also change the aspect ratio to mimic 21:9 and 32:9 shapes. A second menu called Gaming has the Adaptive-Sync toggle and frame rate counter. The Ultra Low Latency option is always on and trust me, it works very well.

The Picture menu has a Constant Brightness option like most OLEDs offer. Turning it on means brightness stays constant, regardless of content. When it’s off, you’ll see brighter highlights as those parts of the image are driven a bit harder. Peak output is about twice as high. Here, you can boost black levels for clearer shadow detail and toggle HDR between off and auto.

The X32 X3 has eight picture modes available for different tasks and applications. The default one is Eco, but if you make any changes, it switches to User. That’s a good choice for everything as it hits all the marks for grayscale, gamma and color with no need for calibration. But if you want to tweak, that ability is supported by gamma presets, color temps and color hue and saturation sliders. You’ll notice a Color Space option, second from the top. It offers every gamut between sRGB and DCI-P3. And in my review sample, it did not change color at all. The X32 X3 runs in its native gamut for all content.

If you’re looking for the refresh mode switch, it’s in the Setup menu. It would make more sense to put it in one of the gaming menus, but that’s just me. It’s a toggle so when you turn it on, the X32 X3 switches to FHD/480 Hz mode. A bit of initial setup is required which I’ll detail below. But once done, it only takes a couple of clicks to make the change.

Acer X32 X3 Calibration Settings

There isn’t much to talk about here. The X32 X3 does not need calibration. And I could not make an improvement when I tried. All parameters, grayscale, gamma and color, are near perfect with no visible errors. The decision is then whether to use Constant Brightness. Turning it off means peak output goes up to around 440 nits which you’ll see in small areas of the image. When it’s on, the peak is 275 nits, still relatively bright. Below, I’ve included brightness settings for both states. The X32 X3 doesn’t have two brightness value memories so you’ll have to change it each time. Also, though there are color space options, they don’t change the gamut. The native space is always in use which covers just under 100% of DCI-P3.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Picture Mode User Constant Brightness On / Off Brightness 200 nits 70 / 38 Brightness 120 nits 38 / 20 Brightness 100 nits 30 / 15 Brightness 80 nits 22 / 11 Brightness 50 nits 11 / 5 Contrast 50 Gamma 2.2 Color Space General Color Temp Warm

Gaming and Hands-on

My first order of business was to set up the two refresh modes. This is done in Windows using, in my case, Nvidia’s Control Panel. First, set the resolution to 3840x2160 and 240 Hz. Then toggle DFR in the X32 X3’s Setup menu. This switches resolution to 1920x1080. Back in Nvidia Control panel, I selected 480 Hz. It is now possible to switch back and forth using the DFR option from the quick menu. I noted that I could not do this while a game was loaded. So, you’ll have to pick a mode before starting any title.

If you have a fast video card like my GeForce RTX 4090, you can max detail in a game like Doom Eternal and see 240fps. The image is beyond impressive at 4K resolution. Though I have played many hours on 27-inch QHD screens and enjoyed every minute, the extra clarity of UHD is undeniable. Textures are so realistic you could reach out and touch them. It truly provokes that reaction.

At 240fps, there was no motion blur, and I enjoyed the X32 X3’s full motion resolution capability. It is visually perfect with no difference in clarity between static and moving objects. Backgrounds remained sharp during fast camera pans and transitions. Input lag seemed non-existent to my average skills. A better player might notice the difference between the X32 X3 and something like the Philips 27M2N8500, but most will not.

Switching to 480 Hz mode was a mixed bag. On the upside, frame rates went up to around 450 sustained with occasional peaks at 480. The moving image was very smooth but no more so than what I experienced at 240 Hz, but it is definitely softer. Though FHD is a whole number division of UHD, there is no getting around the low pixel density of 69ppi. And I could not perceive a difference in lag. My tests showed a 6ms gap which is too little for my gaming skills, but a better player might gain an advantage. The 480 Hz mode is best used when you don’t have a super-fast video card. Then, you’ll get the perk of no motion blur. Typically, you need to run an OLED over 150fps to get the smoothest performance.

On the productivity side, the X32 X3 was perfect for my workflow. It might have something to do with the fact that I’ve been running a 32-inch 16:9 monitor on my desk for many years. There is enough width to put two Word documents up side by side and see their entirety without scrolling. It’s also great for Photoshop because you can keep a lot of toolbars open and still see your graphic in a large format.

Takeaway: The X32 X3 is an extremely capable gaming monitor. If you have the processing power, its moving image in 4K is breathtaking. Though it doesn’t feature Quantum Dot color, the picture is still very saturated and vivid. For less capable PCs, the 480 Hz mode can deliver high frame rates if you don’t mind sacrificing some clarity.

Physically, the X32 X3 is built like a tank and feels like an expensive display. Its budget requirement is not small, but you will have no regrets. It delivers an appropriate level of performance and quality for the money.

MORE: Best Gaming Monitors

MORE: How We Test PC Monitors

MORE: How to Buy a PC Monitor