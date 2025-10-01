Pick up a Ryzen 9 9950X3D for less than a 9800X3D in this Early Prime Day deal bundle from MSI — Tomahawk motherboard deal is cheaper with AMD's flagship than with its top gaming CPU

Edging ever closer to the official start of Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day sales, the early deals have been popping out of the woodwork ahead of time for some of the best early Prime Day deals we've seen in a long time. Today, PC component manufacturer MSI has an in-store deal that pairs one of its top-end motherboards with the absolute best X3D chip that AMD has to offer for the makings of one beast of a computer system.

If you pop along to the MSI website, you can find today's deal on the MAG X870E Tomahawk WiFi motherboard and AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D available as a bundle for just $799.99 when you apply code X8709950 at checkout and save yourself $105. To give you an idea of the value of this deal, buying the two items separately on Amazon will set you back a whopping $997.97; a hefty $669.98 (the lowest available price according to PCPartpicker) for the 9950X3D and $327.99 for the MSI MAG X870E Tomahawk WiFi. AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D is priced at $476.99 on Amazon and is the current cheapest price for the processor, according to PCPartpicker.

You can also select a bundle on the MSI website, where you can also save money on a MAG X870E Tomahawk WiFi and AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D combo, picking the pair up for $729.99.

The Ryzen 9 9950X3D sports 16 cores and 32 threads based on the Zen 5 architecture, with 144MB of total cache (16MB L2 + 128MB L3). Ryzen 9000X3D processors are built using the second generation of AMD's V-Cache technology. This time, AMD has reversed the 3D stacking hierarchy with the SRAM block sitting below the heat-producing CCD for more thermal headroom

Thanks to the updated software stack, the Ryzen 9 9950X3D can have the same gaming performance as a single-CCD Ryzen 7 9800X3D when gaming or turn into a full-fledged 16-core powerhouse when you need the extra multi-core processing power for multi-threaded applications.

MSI's MAG X870E motherboard is an ATX-sized board with support for AMD's Ryzen 9000, 8000, and 7000-series processors. The AM5 platform sports DDR5 memory boost with 8400-plus MT/s supported when overclocked, Wi-Fi 7, and 5G LAN. There are four M.2 slots onboard, with two of them PCIe 5.0 x4 and the other two PCIe 4.0 x4. Plenty of USB ports are included on the rear IO plate, with the inclusion of a high-bandwidth 40Gbps USB4 Type-C connector.

