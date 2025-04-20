Radeon PRO W9000 GPUs said to use the Navi 48 XTW die, 32GB VRAM — Computex reveal suggested

AMD is reportedly preparing to debut its RDNA 4 workstation GPU offerings for desktops, presumably under the Radeon Pro W9000 family. As put forwaard by Hoang Anh Phu, who frequently obtains inside scoops, AMD is considering using the Navi 48 XTW die for its top-end SKUs, paired with 32GB of video memory, likely GDDR6. As always, this leak shouldn't be taken as definitive, but there's likely some truth to it given the proximity of Computex next month, followed by AMD's Advancing AI event in June.

Radeon PRO GPUs are aimed at workstation setups, rivaling Nvidia's (former) Quadro or (now incumbent) RTX PRO offerings for prosumers. These graphics cards bridge the gap between consumers and server domains, for applications like AI, HPC, DCC, CGI, CAD, VR/AR, and the list goes on.

It seems that AMD is sticking to more conservative figures for its flagship workstation offerings this generation. That's somewhat expected since Navi 48 (356mm2) is in the same ballpark as GB203 (378mm²), found in the RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell. Nvidia's top-end GB202 at 750mm2, is home to the RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell featuring a massive 96GB frame buffer.

Navi 48, with its 256-bit interface, enables either 16GB of memory (via eight 32-bit channels) or a theoretical maximum of 32GB in clamshell mode, which is the exact configuration being reported here.

Internally, AMD segments each die into XL, XT, and XTX counterparts; each reflecting the degree to which the die's hardware resources are enabled. Based on the available data, Navi 48 wields a total of 64 Compute Units (CUs), a configuration already present in the Radeon RX 9070 XT (Navi 48 XTX).

However, we cannot infer full-enablement just from shader counts, as AMD could still have other IP blocks disabled on the consumer RX 9070 XT, reserving the full-fat die (likely Navi 48 XTW) for its professional Radeon PRO counterpart(s). It stands to reason that there must be some discernible features between Navi 48 XTX and Navi 48 XTW to justify the different designations.

Despite the per-CU improvements with RDNA 4, this supposed Radeon PRO W9070 will likely be outpaced by the W7900 in memory-intensive tasks. Adding salt on this wound, RDNA 4 still remains unsupported by AMD's ROCm platform. Nonetheless, the leaker is suggesting a launch at an upcoming event in Taiwan, likely at Computex. Here's hoping we'll learn more about broader ROCm support either next month or at AMD's Advancing AI event in June.

