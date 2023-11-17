AMD's Threadripper Pro 7995WX Breaks World Records and 1000W Using Liquid Cooling

AMD's range-topping 96-core Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7995WX processor has proven to be quite a good overclocker by hitting 4.80 GHz on all cores with an oversized air cooler. With liquid cooling, the CPU can hit even higher clocks, up to 5.265 GHz using only 600W and smash even more performance records.

Using custom liquid cooling instead of high-performance air cooling was a mixed bag. On the one hand, the CPU was 125 MHz and 175 MHz faster in Cinebench R15 and Cinebench R23, respectively. In both cases AMD's 96-Core Threadripper Pro 7995WX either hit the important 5.0 GHz mark, or exceptionally close. On the other hand, it got 25 MHz slower in Cinebench R20 for some reason. In all cases, the processor consumed around 800W - 1000W of power.

Unlike Cinebench, which uses virtually all available resources of a CPU, GPUPI for CPU is a relatively simple workload, which not only allowed Sampson, the overclocker who partnered with AMD for the project to hit 5.265 GHz, but to do so with a 600W power draw.

The results pretty much speak for themselves: in two cases out of five the CPU managed to push its 96 Zen 4 cores to 5.0 GHz or higher and in one case it hit 4.96 GHz.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Compiled by Tom's Hardware Liquid | Clock Liquid | Result Air | Clock Air | Result GPUPI 1B for CPU 5265 MHz 6.936 seconds - - Cinebench R15 5,000 MHz 25,189 4,875 MHz 23,697 Cinebench R20 4,791 MHz 62,500 4,816 MHz 61,538 Cinebench R23 4,966 MHz 167,309 4,791 MHz 161,259 Cinebench 2024 4,825 MHz 8022 - -

(Image credit: AMD)

To push AMD's 96-Core Threadripper Pro 7995WX beyond 4.80 GHz and to find out what liquid cooling can bring to this monstrous workstation-grade processor. Sampson used a custom liquid cooling system comprising of a HeatKiller IV CPU block, ThermalTake radiator, and Enermax pump. For obvious reasons, its fans were spinning at full speed. Other components of the system remained unchanged: Sampson used and Asus Pro WS TRX50-Safe WiFi motherboard and 128 GB of DDR5-3200 CL32 memory (using four G.Skill DDR5-6400 CL32 modules).

With AMD's 96-Core Threadripper Pro 7995WX hitting circa 5.0 GHz frequency with liquid cooling, we can only wonder what this part — which is meant to be the best processor for workstations — can do when cooled down using liquid nitrogen.