Zen 5-based Threadripper 9000 CPU shipping manifest hints at imminent launch

News
By published

New 24-core SKU has surfaced.

AMD
(Image credit: AMD)

As the launch of AMD's Zen 5-based Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9000-series processors, codenamed Shimada Peak, is getting closer, more of these CPUs are spotted in various databases and shipment manifests. This week, blogger Everest noticed 24-core and 32-core Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9000-series processors in shipping manifests in the Global Trade Data and Customs Database. This does not mean that these units are set to hit the market shortly, but it means that someone is testing CPUs with appropriate names.

The processors in question are AMD's upcoming Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9975WX with 32 cores and Ryzen Threadripper 9965WX with 24 cores. Both CPUs feature a thermal design power of 350W, which aligns with the TDP of AMD's current-generation Ryzen Threadripper 7000-series CPUs. The same TDP will ensure the drop-in compatibility of AMD's Threadripper Pro 9000-series processors with existing platforms with appropriate firmware to support Zen 5-based CPUs.

Keep in mind that the information in shipping manifests is unofficial. However, observers have spotted three out of five or six Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9000-series CPUs in various shipping manifests. AMD still has to send its flagship Ryzen Threadripper 9995WX processor with 96 cores and entry-level Ryzen Threadripper 9955WX with 16 cores to one of its overseas offices for testing so that we could, to some degree, confirm the lineup, which could look as follows:

Ryzen Threadripper 9000 CPU Specifications*

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Processor

Cores

TDP (W)

Socket

Product ID

Ryzen Threadripper 9995WX

96

350

SP6

?

Ryzen Threadripper 9985WX

64

350

SP6

100-000001593-40

Ryzen Threadripper 9975WX

32

350

SP6

100-000000723-00

Ryzen Threadripper 9965WX

24

350

SP6

100-000000724-00

Ryzen Threadripper 9955WX

16

350

SP6

?

*Specifications are unconfirmed.

AMD's Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9000-series family is expected to feature five CPUs with 16, 24, 32, 64, and 96 cores relying on the Zen 5 microarchitecture. As AMD's Zen 5 core complex die (CCD) packs eight cores with 32 MB of L3 cache, this means that a 16-core Threadripper Pro 9000-series CPU will use two compute dies, a 32-core version will use four CCDs, a 64-core variant will come with eight CCDs, and a 96-core one will house 12 core complex dies and 384 MB of L3 cache. T

Ryzen Threadripper 9000 CPUs

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

These values nearly match the current Threadripper 7000-series generation and suggest no changes to the cache structure. However, AMD may omit a 12-core version this time, at least according to rumors.

Regarding compatibility, the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9000-series processors use an LGA-4844 packaging called 'SP6' in shipment manifests, which is not technically correct. While AMD's SP6 and sTR5 sockets are physically identical in dimension and the number of pins, they are not electrically compatible, meaning processors designed for one socket cannot operate in the other. AMD's Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9000-series will continue to use the socket sTR5.

See more CPUs News
Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

More about cpus
Ryzen 9 9950X3D

Asus unveils AI Cache Boost — claims up to 19% faster AI workloads on Ryzen 9000 series
Snapdragon G Series

Qualcomm debuts new Snapdragon G handheld gaming PC chips to compete with Intel and AMD
Intel

Intel's technology development chief Ann Kelleher to retire, sparking leadership overhaul ahead of 18A production start
See more latest
Most Popular
Intel
Intel's technology development chief Ann Kelleher to retire, sparking leadership overhaul ahead of 18A production start
Nvidia
Nvidia to spend hundreds of billions on U.S.-made chips, confirms Blackwell system production in the U.S.
Windows 11 logo on blue bloom background.
Windows 11 Insider builds offer FAQs based on your PC's specs
Blackwell RTX Pro
Nvidia Blackwell RTX Pro with up to 96GB of VRAM — even more demand for the limited supply of GPUs
Solidigm Liquid Cooling Solution
Solidigm debuts the world's first liquid-cooled eSSD solution — Aims to achieve fully fanless GPU servers
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang
Nvidia CEO denies being approached for stake in Intel Foundry, casting doubt on consortium reports — TSMC board member also denies involvement
IBM
IBM cuts thousands in Cloud Classic, other units: Report
Nvidia RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell GPUs
Nvidia RTX Pro 6000 up close: Blackwell RTX Workstation, Max-Q Workstation, and Server variants shown
Ryzen 9 9950X3D
Asus unveils AI Cache Boost — claims up to 19% faster AI workloads on Ryzen 9000 series
ASML origins
ASML recalls its humble origins in a ‘leaky shed’ in Eindhoven, circa 1984 — it now makes the most cutting-edge chipmaking tools on the planet