Zen 5-based Threadripper 9000 CPU shipping manifest hints at imminent launch
New 24-core SKU has surfaced.
As the launch of AMD's Zen 5-based Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9000-series processors, codenamed Shimada Peak, is getting closer, more of these CPUs are spotted in various databases and shipment manifests. This week, blogger Everest noticed 24-core and 32-core Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9000-series processors in shipping manifests in the Global Trade Data and Customs Database. This does not mean that these units are set to hit the market shortly, but it means that someone is testing CPUs with appropriate names.
The processors in question are AMD's upcoming Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9975WX with 32 cores and Ryzen Threadripper 9965WX with 24 cores. Both CPUs feature a thermal design power of 350W, which aligns with the TDP of AMD's current-generation Ryzen Threadripper 7000-series CPUs. The same TDP will ensure the drop-in compatibility of AMD's Threadripper Pro 9000-series processors with existing platforms with appropriate firmware to support Zen 5-based CPUs.
Keep in mind that the information in shipping manifests is unofficial. However, observers have spotted three out of five or six Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9000-series CPUs in various shipping manifests. AMD still has to send its flagship Ryzen Threadripper 9995WX processor with 96 cores and entry-level Ryzen Threadripper 9955WX with 16 cores to one of its overseas offices for testing so that we could, to some degree, confirm the lineup, which could look as follows:
Ryzen Threadripper 9000 CPU Specifications*
Processor
Cores
TDP (W)
Socket
Product ID
Ryzen Threadripper 9995WX
96
350
SP6
?
Ryzen Threadripper 9985WX
64
350
SP6
100-000001593-40
Ryzen Threadripper 9975WX
32
350
SP6
100-000000723-00
Ryzen Threadripper 9965WX
24
350
SP6
100-000000724-00
Ryzen Threadripper 9955WX
16
350
SP6
?
*Specifications are unconfirmed.
AMD's Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9000-series family is expected to feature five CPUs with 16, 24, 32, 64, and 96 cores relying on the Zen 5 microarchitecture. As AMD's Zen 5 core complex die (CCD) packs eight cores with 32 MB of L3 cache, this means that a 16-core Threadripper Pro 9000-series CPU will use two compute dies, a 32-core version will use four CCDs, a 64-core variant will come with eight CCDs, and a 96-core one will house 12 core complex dies and 384 MB of L3 cache. T
These values nearly match the current Threadripper 7000-series generation and suggest no changes to the cache structure. However, AMD may omit a 12-core version this time, at least according to rumors.
Regarding compatibility, the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9000-series processors use an LGA-4844 packaging called 'SP6' in shipment manifests, which is not technically correct. While AMD's SP6 and sTR5 sockets are physically identical in dimension and the number of pins, they are not electrically compatible, meaning processors designed for one socket cannot operate in the other. AMD's Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9000-series will continue to use the socket sTR5.
