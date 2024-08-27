AMD Threadripper 9000 “Shimada Peak” CPU surfaces in shipping manifest — next-gen Zen 5 HEDT chip sports 96 cores and 192 threads

NBD shipping manifests for AMD's Zen 5 Threadripper CPUs, codenamed "Shimada Peak" and most likely corresponding to a Ryzen Threadripper 9000 Series, have been spotted as of the earliest hours of this morning/latest hours of last night. NBD is a shipping manifest platform well-known for providing information like this, and this time around, Twitter user Olrak29_ is the one who initially spotted the Shimada Peak shipping manifests, which include some limited specifications.

If the performance of last-gen Zen 4-powered Threadripper HEDT and Pro 7000-series (Storm Peak) CPUs is any indication, new Threadripper chips leveraging Zen 5 cores seem likely to result in a new collection of world records for AMD to flaunt. The last-gen 96-core Threadripper Pro 7995WX has broken several world records in Cinebench and other significant benchmarks with liquid and even basic air cooling.

The Threadripper 9000 chip, likely the flagship SKU, features 96 Zen 5 execution cores with SMT (Simultaneous Multithreading). Barring any changes, the chip likely wields 12 CCDs, each with eight Zen 5 cores and one I/O die. Each CCD also has 32MB of L3 cache, amounting to 384MB on the 96-core chip. We don’t expect any change in the socket requirement, as the Zen 5 Threadripper parts will likely slot into the same sTR5 socket that houses AMD’s existing Storm Peak CPUs. As a recap, AMD offers two chipsets for the socket: TRX50 with 4-channel memory support for HEDT and WRX90 with 8-channel memory support targeting the workstation crowd.

AMD Threadripper 9000 “Shimada Peak” Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 AMD Threadripper 9000 "Shimada Peak" 12 AMD Threadripper Pro 7995WX CPU Architecture Zen 5 Zen 4 CPU Core Count 96 cores, 192 threads with SMT 96 cores, 192 threads with SMT CPU Clock Speed Unknown Boosts up to 5.3 GHz CPU Socket sTR5 sTR5 RAM Support Up to 8 DDR5 RAM channels (Pro boards and CPUs) or Up to 4; Unknown speed Up to 8 DDR5 RAM channels (Pro boards and CPUs) or Up to 4; Speeds up to 5200 MT/s Maximum TDP Unknown 350 Watts

Unfortunately, the shipping manifest didn’t detail the clock speeds or the TDP of the Threadripper 9000 CPU. Regarding the latter, the 96-core chip could retain the same 350W TDP as the Threadripper Pro 7995WX. It remains to be seen just how good AMD can finetune Shimada Peak. Zen 5 promises an average 16% increase in IPC throughput, so it’ll be interesting to see how that translates to Threadripper 9000, which scales up to 96 cores. Even if the higher core density may require lower clock speeds and more demanding cooling, a 10% bump is still a pretty big deal, particularly at the exact core count.

So, when should we expect these new Shimada Peak Threadripper CPUs? It's hard to say since they haven't even appeared in any AMD roadmaps. If we look at the previous two launches, Threadripper 7000 debuted in Q4 2023, whereas Threadripper 5000 came out in Q1 2022. But there hasn’t been any indication that Threadripper 9000 will hit the market soon So the next-generation Zen 5 chips will probably arrive until next year. However, we could see an official announcement as AMD has two upcoming events: 10.10 (October 10) and CES 2025 (January 7 to 10).