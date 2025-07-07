Core Ultra 7 265K CPU hits all-time low $259 and comes with two free games — 97% of the gaming performance of flagship Core Ultra 9 285K, but costs $260 less

The Core Ultra 7 265K is now available at an incredible price of $259 on Amazon, and you get two free games worth $99 in the deal: Civilization VIII and Dying Light: The Beast. This powerful 20-core Arrow Lake chip has recently seen a 26% price drop, dropping from its original $404 MSRP to just $300. During this Prime Day sale, you'll have the opportunity to save another $40 on this high-performance chip. Intel also throws in several three-month software subscriptions, too.

You can also catch another Core Ultra 7 265K deal at Newegg. Here you pay $298 for the 265K, but it includes the MSI MAG Coreliquid A13 360mm AIO liquid cooler. Since the cooler costs $109 on its own, you're effectively paying only $39 for the cooler after you factor in the CPU deal prices.

The Intel Core Ultra 7 265K features a 20-core setup with eight P-cores and 12 E-cores. Its P-core and E-core base speeds are 3.9 GHz and 3.3 GHz, respectively, with boost speeds of up to 5.4 GHz and 4.6 GHz. Thanks to its unlocked multiplier, you can overclock both core types for additional performance. The processor fits into Intel's LGA1851 socket and has a PBP (Processor Base Power) of 125W.

Save 36% Intel Core Ultra 7 265K with two free games: was $404 now $259 at Amazon The Intel Core Ultra 7 265K is available at its lowest price ever. This 20-core processor comprises eight P-cores and 12 E-cores, resulting in a total of 20 threads. With boost clocks of 5.4 GHz for the P-cores and 4.6 GHz for the E-cores, it delivers strong performance for gaming and multitasking.

As far as performance goes, the Core Ultra 7 265K delivers 97% of the gaming performance of the flagship Core Ultra 9 285K. The former is $260 cheaper than the latter. The Core Ultra 9 285K offers 18% better multi-threaded performance compared to the Core Ultra 7 265K, as expected, given its additional cores. However, in single-threaded tasks, the Core Ultra 9 285K is only 2% faster than the Core Ultra 7 265K.

Compared to the previous-generation Core i9-14900K, the Core Ultra 7 265K offers about 10% less gaming performance. The difference in multi-threaded performance is less than 5% in favor of the Core i9-14900K.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Core Ultra 7 265K arrives with Intel's CPU Spring Bundle, which has a $99.99 value. The gaming bundle gives you free copies of Civilization VII and Dying Light: The Beast. Other freebies include a three-month subscription to Canvid, a 30-day subscription to Vegas Pro 365, and a three-month subscription to XSplit Broadcaster.

We are working hard to find the best computer hardware deals for you this Amazon Prime Day. If you're looking for more savings, check out our Amazon Prime Day deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.