AMD preps 32-core and 64-core Threadripper 9000 CPUs — Shimada Peak resurfaces once again

Several months have passed since a Ryzen Threadripper 9000 (codenamed Shimada Peak) tip hit the rumor mill. However, a new one has emerged, featuring key specs on upcoming variants. Everest on X discovered a shipping manifest featuring 64-core and 32-core SKUs with a 350W TDP.

The Threadripper 9000 series is the successor to the existing Threadripper 7000 (codenamed Storm Peak) series. Up to now, we've seen mentions of the SKUs with 16, 32, 64, and 96 cores, the same as Storm Peak. We suspect that there should be a 24-core variant, too.

Assuming AMD's recipe hasn't changed with Shimada Peak, we're likely looking at eight cores per CCD and a single I/O die. Therefore, the 16-core and 96-core variants that previously leaked would sport two CCDs and 12 CCDs, respectively. The 32-core SKU should have four CCDs, whereas the 64-core model may incorporate eight CCDs. The L3 configuration is unlikely to change, so 32MB per CCD. The 16-, 32-, 64-, and 96-core chips should have 64MB, 128MB, 256MB, and 384MB of L3 cache onboard, respectively.

Although the shipping manifest lists the SP6 socket (LGA 4844), it's improbable that Threadripper 9000 would use it. AMD introduced the SP6 socket for the EPYC 8004 (codenamed Siena) series, which targets the server space. Despite their physical similarity, the SP6 and sTR5 sockets don't share the same electrical layout. As a result, Threadripper 9000 should be drop-in compatible with sTR5 motherboards with the TRX50 (HEDT) or WRX90 (workstation) chipsets, depending on whether AMD goes with vanilla or the Pro versions. PCIe 5.0 connectivity will stick with Shimada Peak. Of course, the motherboard will require a firmware update to accommodate the new chips.

The 350W TDP for the 64-core and 32-core models backs up previous rumors claiming the exact power specifications. If true, AMD the Threadripper 9000 series will have the same TDP (or the same maximum TDP at the very least) as AMD's outgoing Ryzen 7000 Threadripper chips. The main upgrade Threadripper 9000 will bring is the introduction of AMD's Zen 5 architecture, boosting per-core performance over the previous generation.

AMD hasn't revealed any information about the Threadripper 9000 series. However, word around town is the new Zen 5-powered monsters could launch later this year.